Streaming On OTT This Week: Hisaab Barabar, Venom 3, Shafted And More Movies, Web Series To Binge-watch

Monday is here and so is the list of movies and web series releasing on OTT this week. From R Madhavan's Hisaab Barabar and Tom Hardy's Venom: The Last Dance to The Night Agent Season 2, the list includes titles from all genres and languages. Check out the complete list below:
The Big Fat Greek Wedding 3
After the death of the family's patriarch, Toula attempts to locate her father's childhood friends in Greece for a family reunion. Romantic comedy film written and directed by Nia Vardalos, stars Vardalos, John Corbett, Louis Mandylor, Elena Kampouris, Gia Carides, Joey Fatone, Lainie Kazan, and Andrea Martin. The movie is slated to premiere on January 22.
Where to watch: Netflix
The Night Agent Season 2
Based on the novel by Matthew Quirk, the new episodes pick up after the high-octane events of Season 1. In the second season, Peter finds himself fully immersed in the mysterious world of Night Action, a top-secret organization rife with deadly threats. The series will start streaming on January 23.
Where to watch: Netflix
Hisaab Barabar
Radhe Mohan, an honest TC working for Indian Railways, sets out to uncover a massive financial fraud by banker Mickey Mehta. As Mickey puts the entire system against Radhe, what lies next for him? Starring R Madhavan, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rashmi Desai, the movie is slated to release on January 24.
Where to watch: ZEE5
The Trauma Code Heroes On Call
To create a top-tier trauma centre, a war-seasoned doctor arrives — bringing his blunt but skilled ways to transform his team into life-saving mavericks. Starring: Ju Ji-hoon, Choo Young-woo, and Ha Young, the series will stream on January 24.
Where to watch: Netflix
Shafted
Four middle-aged male friends fumble their way through love, life and career crises in modern-day Paris — when did being a man become so hard? Starring: Manu Payet, Guillaume Labbé, and Antoine Gouy, the series will stream on January 24.
Where to watch: Netflix
Razakar: The Silent Genocide Of Hyderabad
An epic historical action drama film written and directed by Yata Satyanarayana is based on the events leading to Operation Polo in the erstwhile Princely state of Hyderabad. The film was criticized for its caste dynamics and for showing the historical realities. The movie is making its OTT debut on January 24.
Where to watch: Aha
The Sand Castle
Stranded on a deserted island, a family of four scavenges for survival as their past unravels, sending them into a downward spiral of painful events. The movie will release on January 24.
Where to watch: Netflix
Venom: The Last Dance
Eddie Brock and Venom must make a devastating decision as they're pursued by a mysterious military man and alien monsters from Venom's home world. starring Tom Hardy, the movie is set to make its OTT debut on January 25.
Where to watch: Netflix
Prey For The Devil
Training to become the first female exorcist, a devoted nun fights for the soul of a child possessed by a demonic force from her past. Starring: Jacqueline Byers, Colin Salmon and Christian Navarro, the movie is slated to release on January 26.
Where to watch: Netflix
