The upcoming week has several releases lined up which might pique your interest. From Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver, Anyone But You to The Tourist Season 2, OTT platforms have a range of movies and web series awaiting you in various languages and genres. Check out the list of titles below:



Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver

Starring Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou and Ed Skrein, the sequel of the 2023 movie Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire. The upcoming film is based on a story Snyder conceived. Kora and the surviving warriors prepare to fight and defend their new homeworld Veldt against the Motherworld. The sequel will release on Netflix on April 19.



(A still from the trailer | Image: IMDb)

Anyone But You

A romantic comedy which release in theatres last year in December is making its digital debut on April 19. Starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, the film is about Bea and Ben. After an amazing first date, their fiery attraction turns ice-cold--until they find themselves unexpectedly reunited at a wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple. It will be releasing on Netflix.

(A still from the trailer | Image: IMDb)

Our Living World

It is an upcoming mini-series narrated by Cate Blanchett exploring the intelligence, resourcefulness and interconnectedness of life on our planet. The series shows how all across its thin green-blue veneer, the Earth pulses with life. Building on astonishing scientific revelations and featuring stunning footage of the planet's incredible natural networks. It will be streaming on Netflix on April 17.

My Dear Donga

Staring Abhinav Gomatam, Shalini Kondepudi, Divya Sripada, Nikhil Gajula and Sashaank Manduri in the lead roles. The movie will stream on Aha on April 19.

(A poster of My Dear Donga | Image: IMDb)

The Tourist Season 2

Jamie Dornan returned with the second installment of The Tourist. The series revolves around an Irishman, who wakes up with amnesia in an Australian hospital. In a quest to recall his identity, he comes across his dark past. It will be streaming on Lionsgate Play on April 19.

