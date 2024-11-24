Streaming On OTT This Week: Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, Our Little Secret And More Titles To Watch

Sunday is here, and so is the list of movies and web series that are slated to release on streaming giants such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus Hotstar. The list starts with Christmas movie, Our Little Secret and Vikkatakavi to Tamannaah Bhatia and Avinash Tiwari starrer Sikandar ka Muqaddar.

Our Little Secret

After discovering their significant others are siblings, two resentful exes must spend Christmas under one roof — while hiding their romantic history. Starring Lindsay Lohan, Ian Harding and Kristin Chenoweth, the film is slated to premiere on November 27.

Where to watch: Netflix

Vikkatakavi

In the 1970s, the people of Amaragiri are devastated by a plague that causes memory loss. A detective, Rama Krishna, arrives to investigate the case. Will he find the cause or fall prey to the curse? The series stars Rama Krishna and Lakshmi in the lead roles. It will stream on November 28.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Asaf

Starring Cihangir Ceyhan and Burçin Terzioğlu, the story revolves around a father who grapples with his divorce as he spins into a world of organized crime. With his son's life on the line, what will his next move be? It will start streaming on November 28.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Madness

Colman Domingo as Muncie Daniels, a media pundit, must clear his name after he stumbles upon a murder deep in the Poconos woods. To survive, he must reconnect with his estranged family and lost ideals. The series is set to premiere on November 28, 2024, with eight episodes.

Where to watch: Netflix

Bloody Beggar

The film follows a beggar who finds himself in trouble when a misadventure turns his life upside down. It stars Kavin in the lead role, alongside Redin Kingsley, Maruthi Prakashraj and Sunil Sukhada. It will premiere on November 29

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Sikandar ka Muqaddar

StarringAvinash Tiwary, Jimmy Shergill and Tamannaah Bhatia, the story is set after an unsolved diamond heist, a hard-nosed cop's pursuit of his key suspect turns into obsession, until they finally face each other — and the truth. The film will release on November 29.

