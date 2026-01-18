Updated 18 January 2026 at 12:23 IST
Streaming On OTT This Week: Tere Ishk Mein, Mastii 4, Finding Her Edge, Sirai And More To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5
From Tere Ishk Mein and Mastii 4 to Finding Her Edge and Steal, here's everything new that is dropping on OTT in India this coming week.
OTT Releases This Week: Many new and exciting Hindi, Indian regional and international movies and web series will begin streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Jiohotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms this week. With a long weekend arriving, you must need your daily fix of content for sure. Check out what's streaming on OTT in India.
Web Series to stream this week
Finding Her Edge
Finding Her Edge is an upcoming Netflix YA drama series based on Jennifer Iacopelli's book.
Release Date: Jan 22
Where to watch: Netflix
Sandokan
Sandokan is an adventure series set in the 19th century that follows a Malay pirate prince who loses his kingdom to the British. Sandokan leads his crew from Mompracem as he rises against colonial rule. Alongside this fight, he falls in love with Marianna Guillonk, the daughter of a British governor, turning his journey into a powerful story of freedom and love.
Release Date: Jan 19
Where to watch: Netflix
Just A Dash Season 3
Just a Dash returns for Season 3, with chef Matty Matheson leading another round of wild culinary journeys. The show follows him on the road, cooking without a kitchen or a plan, after the streamer secured the global rights to the series.
Release Date: Jan 20
Where to watch: Netflix
Single’s Inferno Season 5
Release Date: Jan 20
Where to watch: Netflix
Star Search
Release Date: Jan 20
Where to watch: Netflix
Drops of God Season 2
Release Date: Jan 21
Where to watch: Apple Tv
Queer Eye Season 10
Release Date: Jan 21
Where to watch: Netflix
Steal
Release Date: Jan 21
Where to watch: Prime Video
Movies to stream this week
Cheekatilo
Cheekatilo is a Telugu crime thriller that stars Sobhita Dhulipala as a true-crime podcaster. She investigates the murder of her intern and uncovers a disturbing serial killer case from twenty years ago. As the truth surfaces, Sandhya enters a dangerous cat-and-mouse chase that exposes patriarchal cruelty and buried social secrets in Hyderabad.
Release Date: Jan 23
Where to watch: Prime Video
Mark
Release Date: Jan 23
Where to watch: Jiohotstar
Mastiii 4
Despite bringing back its OG trio, Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani, the latest instalment of the Mastii franchise opened to underwhelming reviews from both critics and audiences when it was released in theatres on November 21, 2025.
Release Date: Jan 23
Where to watch: Zee5
Sirai
Release Date: Jan 23
Where to watch: Zee5
Tere Ishk Mein
Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's romantic drama garnered mixed reviews from critics and the audience, with everyone praising the actors' performances but criticising the story and screenplay. Despite that, the movie was able to succeed at the box office. Now, after 7 weeks of the release, the movie is making its way to the digital world.
Release Date: Jan 23
Where to watch: Netflix
Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart
Release Date: Jan 21
Where to watch: Netflix
The Big Fake
Release Date: Jan 23
Where to watch: JioHotstar
