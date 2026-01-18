Streaming On OTT This Week: Tere Ishk Mein, Mastii 4, Finding Her Edge, Sirai And More To Watch On Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 | Image: X

OTT Releases This Week: Many new and exciting Hindi, Indian regional and international movies and web series will begin streaming on Netflix, Prime Video, Jiohotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms this week. With a long weekend arriving, you must need your daily fix of content for sure. Check out what's streaming on OTT in India.

Web Series to stream this week

Finding Her Edge

Finding Her Edge is an upcoming Netflix YA drama series based on Jennifer Iacopelli's book.

Release Date: Jan 22

Where to watch: Netflix

Sandokan

Sandokan is an adventure series set in the 19th century that follows a Malay pirate prince who loses his kingdom to the British. Sandokan leads his crew from Mompracem as he rises against colonial rule. Alongside this fight, he falls in love with Marianna Guillonk, the daughter of a British governor, turning his journey into a powerful story of freedom and love.

Release Date: Jan 19

Where to watch: Netflix

Just A Dash Season 3

Just a Dash returns for Season 3, with chef Matty Matheson leading another round of wild culinary journeys. The show follows him on the road, cooking without a kitchen or a plan, after the streamer secured the global rights to the series.

Release Date: Jan 20

Where to watch: Netflix

Single’s Inferno Season 5

Release Date: Jan 20

Where to watch: Netflix

Star Search

Release Date: Jan 20

Where to watch: Netflix

Drops of God Season 2

Release Date: Jan 21

Where to watch: Apple Tv

Queer Eye Season 10

Release Date: Jan 21

Where to watch: Netflix

Steal

Release Date: Jan 21

Where to watch: Prime Video

Movies to stream this week

Cheekatilo

Cheekatilo is a Telugu crime thriller that stars Sobhita Dhulipala as a true-crime podcaster. She investigates the murder of her intern and uncovers a disturbing serial killer case from twenty years ago. As the truth surfaces, Sandhya enters a dangerous cat-and-mouse chase that exposes patriarchal cruelty and buried social secrets in Hyderabad.

Release Date: Jan 23

Where to watch: Prime Video

Mark

Release Date: Jan 23

Where to watch: Jiohotstar

Mastiii 4

Despite bringing back its OG trio, Riteish Deshmukh, Vivek Oberoi, and Aftab Shivdasani, the latest instalment of the Mastii franchise opened to underwhelming reviews from both critics and audiences when it was released in theatres on November 21, 2025.

Release Date: Jan 23

Where to watch: Zee5

Sirai

Release Date: Jan 23

Where to watch: Zee5

Tere Ishk Mein

Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's romantic drama garnered mixed reviews from critics and the audience, with everyone praising the actors' performances but criticising the story and screenplay. Despite that, the movie was able to succeed at the box office. Now, after 7 weeks of the release, the movie is making its way to the digital world.

Release Date: Jan 23

Where to watch: Netflix

Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart

Release Date: Jan 21

Where to watch: Netflix

The Big Fake