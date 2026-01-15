Updated 15 January 2026 at 09:05 IST
The Bluff Trailer Out: 'Bloody Mary' Priyanka Chopra Locks Horns With Karl Urban To Protect Her Daughters
Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban's high-octane action drama, The Bluff, will stream on Amazon Prime Video in February 2026.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Priyanka Chopra and Karl Urban starrer 'The Bluff' trailer is finally out, offering a glimpse into high-octane action drama, which centres on the survival of a family on an island.
The film is directed by Frank E Flowers with a script he co-wrote with Joe Ballarini. The film brings an epic period thriller to life, set in the uniquely historical and culturally rich Cayman Islands, featuring stunning real-world locations, including the Skull Cave and the iconic bluff.
The two-minute and thirty-second trailer begins with Karl Urban's entry, who is seeking a bounty which appears to be placed on Priyanka Chopra.
Being a doting mother to her daughters, Priyanka navigates a treacherous battle against her violent past to protect her family.
Advertisement
It is followed by the high-octane action scenes performed by Priyanka to hunt down the infiltrators at her house.
Karl Urban also impresses with his swordsmanship, slashing the enemies in pursuit of her bounty.
Advertisement
Prime Video shared the trailer on its Instagram handle on Wednesday.
Siblings Anthony Russo, Joe Russo and Angela Russo-Otstot serve as the producers of the film under the production banner AGBO.
The Russo Brothers are recognised for their projects like Avengers: Endgame and Extraction.
The movie is slated to release on Prime Video on February 15.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Niharika Sanjeeiv
Published On: 15 January 2026 at 09:05 IST