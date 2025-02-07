THIS Actor Becomes Highest Paid On OTT For Charging ₹125 Crore - Hint: He Is Part Of Cop Universe

Highest Paid Actors On OTT In India: 2020 has changed the era of content consumption in India. Many now prefer OTT platforms for daily entertainment over traditional theatres. From movies to web series, cosy Netflix nights have become essential for viewers, while Disney's princess tales delight children. This shift has boosted revenue and provided opportunities for artists like Manoj Bajpayee, Jaideep Ahlawat and more to command hefty fees for their work on digital screens.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn debuted on OTT with Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, a philosophical crime thriller available on Disney+ Hotstar. This series is the Indian adaptation of the British show Luther. The Singham actor reportedly earned ₹125 crore for the role, making him the highest-paid OTT actor of 2023.

Jaideep Ahlawat

Jaideep Ahlawat known for his roles in popular OTT projects such as Three of Us, Maharaj, Paatal Lok, and The Broken News franchise, reportedly charges ₹20 crore per project. Jaideep gained widespread recognition and became a household name after his performance in Paatal Lok.

Saif Ali Khan

The Tashan actor appeared in popular web series such as Sacred Games and Tandav. His OTT debut significantly boosted his career, offering him diverse roles. Impressively, he reportedly charges ₹15 crores per project, making him one of India's highest-paid OTT actors.

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj Tripathi got into the spotlight after his role in the Mirzapur franchise. Since then, he has been landing major projects where he plays the lead. He now reportedly earns ₹12 crores for his OTT projects.

Kareena Kapoor

Not only in Bollywood, Bebo established herself well in the OTT film industry. Kareena Kapoor reportedly earns ₹10 to 12 crore for her digital projects and has featured in films such as Jane Jaan.

Manoj Bajpayee

The copverse favourite is known for iconic shows and films, including Family Man, Silence, Killer Soup, and Despatch. He reportedly earns ₹10 crores from OTT projects.

Radhika Apte

