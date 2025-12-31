Tron Ares OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Jared Leto’s Sci-Fi Film Online? | Image: X

Hollywood sci-fi action thriller Tron: Ares, starring Jared Leto in the lead role, was released in theatres on October 10, 2025. The film is directed by Joachim Rønning, while Jesse Wigutow wrote the screenplay and co-developed the story with David DiGilio. The release clashed with The Smashing Machine. The film is now preparing for its streaming debut, and here is everything you need to know.

When and where to watch Tron: Ares?

Tron: Ares will start streaming on Disney+ from January 7, 2026. The platform confirmed the digital release through an official update on its social media handle.

All about Tron Ares

Tron: Ares features Jared Leto in the lead role as Ares, an AI super-soldier. The film also stars Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, Hasan Minhaj, Arturo Castro, Gillian Anderson, Jeff Bridges, and several others.

Joachim Rønning directs the film, while Jesse Wigutow writes the screenplay and develops the story alongside David DiGilio. Inspired by characters created by Steven Lisberger and Bonnie MacBird, the movie stands as the third chapter in the Tron franchise, following Tron (1982) and Tron: Legacy (2010).

Advertisement

Tron: Ares premiered at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, drew mixed responses from critics, and later failed to meet expectations at the box office.