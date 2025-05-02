Ullu App Takes Down All House Arrest Episodes Amid Growing Controversy Over Obscene Content, NCW Summons Ajaz Khan

House Arrest Controversy: Video streaming platform Ullu has removed all episodes of its venomous reality show House Arrest, hosted by Ajaz Khan, after growing backlash over its explicit content. The show facing heavy anger on social media, with viewers accusing it of promoting vulgarity and breaching acceptable standards. Amid this, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has also summoned Ullu CEO Vibhu Agarwal and Ajaz Khan to appear before the Commission on May 9, 2025.

NCW summoned Ajaz Khan and Ullu CEO

On May 2, NCW issued a strong-worded statement condemning the vulgar content, stating that it undermines women’s dignity and sets a harmful example for digital entertainment. "It disregards the fundamental principles of consent, promotes sexual coercion under the guise of entertainment, and fails to follow any age-appropriate censorship guidelines," said NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar.

The Commission said that, if confirmed, these actions could result in severe penalties under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The platform since has removed all episodes of House Arrest from its website and app. However, some clips from the show remain available on Ajaz Khan’s official YouTube channel.

Ajaz Khan’s House Arrest controversy

On April 30, some clips from one of the recent episodes of House Arrest surfaced online, with many pointing fingers at the Ullu app and makers for creating disgusting shows in the name of content.