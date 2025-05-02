Ullu App Takes Down All House Arrest Episodes Amid Growing Controversy Over Obscene Content, NCW Summons Ajaz Khan

Updated May 2nd 2025, 16:21 IST
House Arrest Controversy: Video streaming platform Ullu has removed all episodes of its venomous reality show House Arrest, hosted by Ajaz Khan, after growing backlash over its explicit content. The show facing heavy anger on social media, with viewers accusing it of promoting vulgarity and breaching acceptable standards. Amid this, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has also summoned Ullu CEO Vibhu Agarwal and Ajaz Khan to appear before the Commission on May 9, 2025.
On May 2, NCW issued a strong-worded statement condemning the vulgar content, stating that it undermines women’s dignity and sets a harmful example for digital entertainment. "It disregards the fundamental principles of consent, promotes sexual coercion under the guise of entertainment, and fails to follow any age-appropriate censorship guidelines," said NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar.
The Commission said that, if confirmed, these actions could result in severe penalties under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Information Technology Act, 2000.
The platform since has removed all episodes of House Arrest from its website and app. However, some clips from the show remain available on Ajaz Khan’s official YouTube channel.
On April 30, some clips from one of the recent episodes of House Arrest surfaced online, with many pointing fingers at the Ullu app and makers for creating disgusting shows in the name of content.
In one clip, Ajaz Khan is seen asking a female contestant about the Kamasutra and sexual positions. When she pretends not to know, he instructs other contestants to demonstrate it for the participants. Another video features female contestants performing a striptease. Additionally, Ajaz refers to himself as the "daddy of the house," which many viewers noted carried suggestive undertones.
