Published 20:37 IST, October 19th 2024
Varun Dhawan Says 'Big Names In Industry Warned Him' Not To Act Opposite Samantha In Citadel India
Varun Dhawan disclosed that many advised him not to take Samantha as the female lead. Badlapur actor added that big names in the industry warned him.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu casted in Citadel: Honey Bunny | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
20:27 IST, October 19th 2024