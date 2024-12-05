Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri Starrer

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video starring Triptii Dimri and Rajkummar Rao released in theatres on October 11. The film will soon make its way to digital platform finally and fans are eagerly waiting to watch their favourite stars at the comfort of their homes.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video OTT release

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is part of October OTT release slate and will be premiering alongside Lucky Baskhar featuring Dulquer Salmaan and Amaran featuring Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi and Alia Bhatt starrer Jigra on December 6. The Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer will be premiering on streaming giant Netflix on December 7.

File photo of Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video | Source: IMDb

Along with the video, the OTT platform wrote in the caption, “Baap ko, dada ko, bhai ko, sab ko bulalo - this weekend is about to be a family wali weekend Jigra, Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video, and lots more are finally coming home”. Excited fans flooded the comment section. One user wrote, “I love Netflix”. Another user wrote, “Netflix is on fire”. “Waiting for Jigra and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video”, wrote the third user.

What do we know about Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video?

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video tells the story of the pandemonium in a small town when a VHS tape containing an intimate video of Vicky and Vidya in 90s. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film stars Triptii Dimri, Rajkummar Rao, Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, Archana Puran Singh and Tiku Talsania among others.

File photo of Rajkummar Rao | Source: IMDb