Web Series And Movies Releasing On OTT This Weekend: Crime Beat, The White Lotus S3, Daaku Maharaaj And More To Watch

Thursday is here, and so is our list of exciting movies and web series releasing over the weekend. From Emmy-winning comedy-drama The White Lotus season 3 and Saqib Saleem's much-awaited thriller drama Crime Beat to Nandamuri Balakrishna’s actioner movie Daaku Maharaaj, the list has series from all genres. Check out the complete list below:

Web Series

The White Lotus Season 3

The third season of the Emmy-winning satirical comedy-drama anthology The White Lotus is a highly anticipated OTT release this week. Set in a tranquil Thai location, the season spans eight episodes and introduces fresh faces, including Blackpink's Lisa (Lalisa Manobal) and Patrick Schwarzenegger. Natasha Rothwell returns as Belinda, the spa manager from Season 1.

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Reacher season 3

Alan Ritchson returns as Jack Reacher, the wandering ex-military policeman, in the eagerly awaited Reacher Season 3. This season, inspired by Lee Child’s novel Persuader, follows Reacher to Maine, where he embarks on a mission to save a DEA informant. Along the way, he uncovers the secrets behind a suspicious rug import business called Bizarre Bazaar and confronts a past foe he believed was dead. The mission grows even riskier as rogue DEA agents and dangerous criminals complicate his path.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Oops Ab Kya?

A fresh story unfolds this week in the comedy series Oops! Ab Kya?, directed by Prem Mistry and Debatma Mandal. Shweta Basu Prasad stars as Roohi, the lead protagonist, in this official adaptation of the popular American comedy series Jane the Virgin.

Where to watch: Jio Hotstar

Crime Beat

Saqib Saleem stars in Crime Beat, a crime drama thriller directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sanjeev Kaul. He plays Abhishek Sinha, a small-town stringer with aspirations of becoming the nation's top crime journalist.

Where to watch: Zee5

Zero Day

Zero Day is a cyber conspiracy thriller mini-series featuring Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons, and Lizzy Caplan in leading roles. Robert De Niro plays George Mullen, a former US President appointed to head the Zero Day Commission. The commission investigates a catastrophic cyberattack that crippled the nation’s transport and power systems, causing the deaths of thousands of innocent Americans.

Where to watch: Netflix

Office

A new OTT release this week is Office, a Tamil workplace comedy-drama series directed by Kabeez. The story revolves around employees at a rural government office. The team includes both young and older staff, whose contrasting work styles occasionally lead to conflicts.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Win or Lose

Pixar Animation Studios' comedy sports drama Win or Lose is one of the much-awaited shows. Created by Carrie Hobson and Michael Yates, the show is set at Pickles Co-Ed Middle School and follows the softball team as they prepare for an upcoming championship game. It was aired on February 19.

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Other web series debuting on OTT platforms this weekend include Uncredited: The Story of Passinho and Pantheon Season 2 on Netflix, Buried Hearts on JioHotstar, and Surface Season 2 on Apple TV+.

Movies

Daaku Maharaaj

The Telugu-language action drama Daaku Maharaaj is ready for its digital premiere this week after a successful theatrical run. Directed and written by Bobby Kolli, the film focuses on the titular role portrayed by Nandamuri Balakrishna.