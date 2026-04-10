24 OTT Release Date: Anil Kapoor's Action Remake Series Set To Stream Online, Know All About It

Anil Kapoor returns to television as Jai Singh Rathore with 24, which is now set for its digital debut. He steps into the role originally made famous by Kiefer Sutherland in the Emmy Award-winning Fox series. Interestingly, Anil had earlier appeared in the original American version in 2010, playing President Omar Hassan in its eighth season. Here’s more about the Indian remake.

Anil Kapoor's 24 streaming date and more

Anil appeared in a promo video in which he gave the streaming service 24 hours. However, before the deadline ended, he revealed that the spy thriller universe was set to change and then announced the release date. The spy series, told in real time, aired for two seasons on Colors TV, with Anil in the lead role. Both seasons of 24 will premiere on JioHotstar on 24 April, with eight episodes releasing every Friday.

The Indian version of 24 spans 48 episodes and features a strong cast from Indian television and film. Tisca Chopra plays Trisha Rathod, Jai’s wife, and Sapna Pabbi portrays their daughter, Kiran. Adhish Khanna appears as their son Veer in season 1, while Akshay Ajit Singh takes over the role in season 2.

Neil Bhoopalam, Anita Raj, Mandira Bedi, Madhurima Tuli, Sakshi Tanwar, Suchitra Pillai, Rajeev Siddhartha, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rahul Khanna, Richa Chadha, Sikander Kher, Ashish Vidyarthi, Surveen Chawla, Harsh Chhaya, Sumit Kaul, Karanvir Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, Naveen Polishetty, Akash Khurana, Angad Bedi, and Amruta Khanvilkar play other important roles in the spy thriller. Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, and Ronit Roy also appear as prominent guest stars across both seasons.

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