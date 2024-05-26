Advertisement

Aditi Rao Hydari is basking in the success of her latest outing Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The actress essayed the role of a courtesean in the series directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It also features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Sehgal, Richa Chadha and Sanjeeda Sheikh in the lead roles. The actress has now revealed her finance - Sidharth’s reaction to her performance.

Aditi Rao Hydari reveals Sidharth’s reaction to Heeramandi

In a recent interview with Galatta, Aditi Rao Hydari shared how her long-time boyfriend and now fiance Sidharth reacted to her performance in Heeramandi. The actress revealed that he cried profusely while watching the show. She also shared that he equated her character with freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

She shared, “His eyes were all red and swollen. Siddhu called me after he binge-watched it and actually couldn’t speak. He just said I wanna come and meet Sanjay, Sir. After that he did manage to say something, he said later, he was like now we have two freedom fighters in our family. Bhagat Singh and Bibbo Jaan.” Previously, Sidharth also took to his Instagram account to pen a note after watching the show. It read, “Grateful that we are living in the age of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Saab. A letter of love and freedom told in the confines of a bygone age with images that mesmerize the heart, music, and verse that stir the soul—a work of art that would make K. Asif Saab proud. Love and congratulations to the whole team!”

Aditi Rao Hydari-Sidharth get engaged in secrecy

On March 28, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sidharth shared a photo announcing their engagement. The couple could be seen flaunting their engagement rings in the post. Aditi shared the photo with the caption, “He said yes! ❤️ E. N. G. A. G. E. D.” The selfie was seemingly taken at a picturesque location. As per reports, the couple got engaged at Ranganatha Swamy temple mandapam in Srirangapur, Wanaparthi district in Telangana.