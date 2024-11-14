Published 13:22 IST, November 14th 2024
After Joker, Lady Gaga Joins The Cast Of Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Sequel
The Oscar and Grammy-winning artist will have a role in the forthcoming season of Jenna Ortega headliner Wednesday, currently in production in Ireland, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
