TRENDING /
Updated February 12th, 2024 at 14:30 IST

Alia Bhatt Raises Awareness About Elephant Hunting In Poacher, Says 'Murder Is Murder'

Poachers stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. It is based on true events and uncovers the largest ivory poaching ring in India.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Poacher
Poacher | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is the executive producer for the crime drama series Poachers has shared an awareness video about poaching, saying that “murder is murder.” The video sees the Brahmastra actress venturing into the wild. Written, created, and directed by Richie Mehta, Poacher stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, the series based on true events and uncovers the largest ivory poaching ring in India.

Alia talks about poaching in awareness video

In the video, shared by Prime Video on Instagram, Alia is seen in a state of shock, as she comes across a loaded rifle, bullet casings, and the silhouette of a lifeless body.

She is heard saying: “Ashok was murder reported at 9 in morning. Third murder in the month. His body was lifeless, mutilated. Ashok was just 10. He didn’t even see his killers. They might think they may get away with it but they won’t. Just because Ashok wasn’t one of us, the crime doesn’t become small because murder is murder.”

What is Poacher about?

The story is based on a group of Indian Forest Service officers, NGO workers, police constables and samaritans who risked their lives trying to track down this investigation. Alia is the Executive Producer for the series, with her production company Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Poacher is executive produced by QC Entertainment’s Edward H Hamm Jr., Raymond Mansfield, and Sean McKittrick, in association with Suitable Pictures, Poor Man’s Productions, and Eternal Sunshine Productions. Alan McAlex (Suitable Boy) serves as producer for Suitable Pictures. Also from Delhi Crime are director of photography Johan Aidt, composer Andrew Lockington and editor Beverley Mills.

(With IANS inputs)

Published February 12th, 2024 at 13:54 IST

