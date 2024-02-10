Updated February 10th, 2024 at 08:16 IST
Amazon's Prime Video to stream first NFL playoff game next season: Report
The NFL currently holds broadcast contracts with Paramount Global, Comcast, Fox Corp, and Walt Disney's ESPN.
Business
- 1 min read
Prime Video-NFL deal: Amazon.com's Prime Video streaming service will exclusively stream its inaugural NFL playoff game next season, according to sources familiar with the matter told Wall Street Journal on Friday.
The announcement precedes Sunday's Super Bowl game, which will be available for streaming on Paramount+ and broadcast live on CBS and Nickelodeon.
Amazon and NFL did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.
Sources familiar with ad sales revealed that a 30-second spot for Sunday's game on CBS sold for approximately $7 million this year, matching last year's rates.
Over 50 advertisers are expected to vie for the attention of the 100 million-plus viewers anticipated to tune in for the Kansas City Chiefs versus San Francisco 49ers matchup.
(With Reuters Inputs)
Published February 10th, 2024 at 08:16 IST
