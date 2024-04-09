Andrew Scott On Fleabag Fans Still Watching The Show: Do Something Better With Your Life

Advertisement

Andrew Scott has a message for people still watching Fleabag: "Do something better with your life". It's been five years since the British dark comedy ended its two-season run and fans continue to miss the show from creator-writer-lead star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Scott joined season two of Fleabag as the Hot Priest, the love interest of Waller-Bridge's titular character.

Asked if he had something to say to fans still hung up on the series, Scott told Entertainment Weekly, “Go out and get some fresh air. Stop watching. Stop crying. Stop crying in your room with your curtains closed. Do something better with your life.”

Calling it a "great show" whom "we all love", the Irish actor urged fans to move on. "Come on now, pull yourself together. Open the curtains and go outside," he added.

Fleabag was a BBC Three co-production with Amazon Studios that aired for two seasons and 12 episodes. Phoebe Waller-Bridge created and wrote the series, which was based on a one-woman act she performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2013.

The show refers to Waller-Bridge as Fleabag, and the character's name is never addressed. The sitcom follows the eponymous woman as she navigates life in London as a single, free-spirited, and perplexed individual. Fleabag also featured Sian Clifford, Olivia Colman, Bill Paterson, Brett Gelman, Hugh Skinner, Hugh Dennis, Ben Aldridge, and Jenni Richardson. The series premiered on July 21, 2016, and its final episode aired on April 8, 2019.

In 2019, Waller-Bridge received an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, while Fleabag won Outstanding Comedy Series. Previously, Scott said he would be more than willing to return as the Hot Priest if Waller-Bridge had anything planned. The actress had earlier said she may return to Fleabag after she turns 50 and has more life experiences.

