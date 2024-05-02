Advertisement

Ankita Lokhande, who was last seen in Randeep Hooda's Swatantra Veer Savarkar, has now come in the news for a different project. A report surfaced online on Thursday, which said that the actress was approached for a role in Student of the Year 3, but she turned it down. Reacting to the report, Ankita shared the article on her Instagram story clarifying that the news is not true.

Ankita Lokhande on SOTY 3 casting

Taking to her Instagram story, Ankita shared a news portal’s article stating that she was offered a role in SOTY 3. The actress denied the news report and said it never happened. She wrote, “Quite flattered by this rumour but this Koffee order wasn't mine to begin with.”

Student Of The Year franchise gets web series reboot

SOTY 3 was announced on the closing day of the Cinevesture International Film Festival (CIFF) in Chandigarh on March 31. The producer of the franchise shared that the third part will be a web series instead of a film. He said, "Reema Maya will be directing the digital version of 'Student of the Year'. But it will be her way and definitely not mine.” Shanaya Kapoor is reported to make her debut with the web show.

Student of the Year (2012) marked the debut of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra in Bollywood. Seven years later, Student of the Year 2 was released as a standalone sequel, directed by Punit Malhotra and featuring Tiger Shroff as well as Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria in their film debut. The CIFF, which began on March 27, showcased a line-up of over 67 titles, including world cinema, Indian feature films, classics as well as short films.