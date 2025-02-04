sb.scorecardresearch

Union Budget 2025 in association with

logo4 logo1 logo2 logo3 logo5 logo6 logo7 logo8 logo9 logo9
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Champions Trophy | Tariff vs Tariff | Trump-Modi Meet | Delhi Elections 2025 | Maha Kumbh |

Published 12:36 IST, February 4th 2025

Arjun Rampal Suffers Injuries, Bleeds On Stage After Breaking Glass At Rana Naidu Season 2 Event, Video Goes Viral

Arjun Rampal has joined as a villain in Rana Naidu 2, and to introduce his character during Netflix event, he performed a stunt and suffered multiple injuries.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Arjun Rampal sufferes multiple injury.
Arjun Rampal sufferes multiple injury. | Image: Instagram

Arjun Rampal has joined the star cast of Rana Naidu Season 2, featuring Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh. On Monday, the actor attended the Next On Netflix event where he talked about the upcoming show. However, ahead of it, the actor made a dashing entry by breaking the glass and introducing his character. While performing the stunt, the actor suffered multiple cuts on his hand and now several videos and images of him bleeding from his finger have taken over the internet.

Arjun Rampal suffers injury during a stunt at Next On Netflix event

A clip shared by Instagram user Cin-A-Mates is going viral on the internet showing Arjun standing behind a glass wall ahead of the promotion of the second season. He made his entry by breaking the glass. As he stepped inside, they shattered and fell on him. Later, the video shows multiple cuts on his fingers and was seen bleeding. Despite the mishap, the actor could be seen standing with the cast calm and composed.

(A screengrab from the video | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Check out the video below:

Arjun Rampal's character to add new complications in Rana Naidu Season 2

In the forthcoming show, Rana Daggubati will have a face-off with Arjun, the menacing villain. The series shows Rana returning to his avatar for one last job to secure his family's future. "Rana Naidu embarks on one last job to secure his family’s future before getting out of the 'fixing' business for good, but soon finds himself entangled in conflicts with his loved ones - and the looming threat of a ruthless underworld figure from his past," the synopsis read.

The series will release soon on Netflix this year. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:36 IST, February 4th 2025