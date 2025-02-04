Arjun Rampal Suffers Injuries, Bleeds On Stage After Breaking Glass At Rana Naidu Season 2 Event, Video Goes Viral

Arjun Rampal has joined the star cast of Rana Naidu Season 2, featuring Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh. On Monday, the actor attended the Next On Netflix event where he talked about the upcoming show. However, ahead of it, the actor made a dashing entry by breaking the glass and introducing his character. While performing the stunt, the actor suffered multiple cuts on his hand and now several videos and images of him bleeding from his finger have taken over the internet.

Arjun Rampal suffers injury during a stunt at Next On Netflix event

A clip shared by Instagram user Cin-A-Mates is going viral on the internet showing Arjun standing behind a glass wall ahead of the promotion of the second season. He made his entry by breaking the glass. As he stepped inside, they shattered and fell on him. Later, the video shows multiple cuts on his fingers and was seen bleeding. Despite the mishap, the actor could be seen standing with the cast calm and composed.

(A screengrab from the video | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Check out the video below:

Arjun Rampal's character to add new complications in Rana Naidu Season 2

In the forthcoming show, Rana Daggubati will have a face-off with Arjun, the menacing villain. The series shows Rana returning to his avatar for one last job to secure his family's future. "Rana Naidu embarks on one last job to secure his family’s future before getting out of the 'fixing' business for good, but soon finds himself entangled in conflicts with his loved ones - and the looming threat of a ruthless underworld figure from his past," the synopsis read.