Writer and actor Richard Gadd has essentially shot to overnight fame, with the digital premiere of his series, Baby Reindeer. The Netflix show not only features Gadd in the lead but is adapted from his book of the same name - premised entirely on his own real life encounter with a stalker. The stalker in question - 'Martha', essayed by Jessica Gunning - has now forward, revealing her true identity, denying the events portrayed in the show. It must be noted that this comes after Gadd explicitly asked his followers to stop trying to dig out Martha's true identity.

Fiona Harvey flips the script on Richard Gadd



Fiona Harvey, a lawyer by her educational degree (something also covered in the series), appeared for an exclusive interview with Piers Morgan. Labelling Gadd and his claims as "psychotic", she expressed offence over the events shown in the show. She said, "I think he is psychotic. Anyone going along being in that play, doing this to somebody, I find this behaviour outrageous."

The perplexing thing about Fiona's interview, is that she has come out as 'Martha' herself - something Gadd, to date, has never exposed. Despite consistently refuting everything shown in the show, she made her former (and unpleasant) acquaintance with Gadd rather evident as she added, "Well, maybe he should look a bit closer to home, at himself as someone who needs help. He is mentally unwell, always was."

'It is all about the money'



Further calling Richard Gadd a "misogynist", Fiona accused him of selling his story - which she claims is entirely made up - to Netflix, simply out of greed. She also openly attacked his professional success - or lack thereof - as an actor and a comedian.

She said, "My view is, it is all about the money. His preview play wasn’t making any money, he had failed as a comedian, failed as an actor and therefore (he thought), 'Let’s make some money sell this to Netflix.' He is making money out of untrue events. He has been the ultimate misogynist." It is worth noting that Richard Gadd himself has not commented on this interview thus far.