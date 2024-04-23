Advertisement

Richard Gadd has just seen through the release of his series, Baby Reindeer. The series is a direct adaptation of Gadd's own stage play of the same name, which premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2019. The basic premise of the show, featured Danny - based on Gadd himself - being incessantly stalked by 'Martha'. Considering the true premise of the series, fans have now gone into a tizzy attempting to get a hold of the individual's identity on whom Martha's character has been modelled.

Richard Gadd wants fans to stop trying to ascertain his stalker's identity



Richard Gadd took to his Instagram handle to share a short note directed at fans and audience of Baby Reindeer. The intriguing premise of the series has captured the imagination of many, with several internet sleuths attempting to figure out 'Martha's' real identity. Gadd however, is not on board with the same. The actor's primary concern in this regard, is the fact that some people close to him, are getting caught in the crossfire, being unfairly accused.

His note reads, "Hi Everyone, People I love, have worked with, and admire (including Sean Foley) are unfairly getting caught up in speculation. Please don't speculate on who any of the real life people could be. That's not the point of our show. Lots of love, Richard xX"

Richard Gadd feels sorry for 'Martha'



In an interview with Variety, Richard Gadd opened up about how complex stalking truly is. Gadd reflects how most on-screen versions of stalking show the perpetrator as entirely evil. However, in his experience, being on the flipside of things, also made him realise how the stalker themselves is also at an uncontrollably vulnerable space.

He said, "Stalking usually is depicted as someone who is kind of evil, whereas I felt like there was a vulnerable person who genuinely couldn’t stop...I mean, it is a mental illness and I wanted to portray that. I did see someone who I felt sorry for." Baby Reindeer is currently streaming on Netflix.