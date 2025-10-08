Updated 8 October 2025 at 11:56 IST
Ba***ds Of Bollywood: Delhi High Court Issues Summons To Netflix, Red Chillies Entertainment, Others Over Sameer Wankhede's Defamation Suit
Ba***ds Of Bollywood: In response to a suit filed by Sameer Wankhede, the Delhi High Court has issued summons to Netflix, Red Chillies Entertainment, and others over allegations of defamation.
Ba***ds Of Bollywood: In response to a defamation suit filed by IRS Officer Sameer Wankhede, the Delhi High Court issued summons on Wednesday, October 8. Red Chillies Entertainment, Netflix and others have received summons over the alleged defamatory portrayal of the IRS officer in the series directed by Aryan Khan. Additionally, the High Court has directed Red Chillies Entertainment and others to file their responses within seven days.
The matter has been listed for hearing on October 30. As per Live Law, Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi appeared for Wankhede and argued, “In reference to the series, there are posts trolling me, my wife and my sister. Ex facie defamatory. It's shocking. They (defendants) are surely not defending those posts.” In response, the court issued summons and assured that due process would be followed.
In the defamation suit, Sameer Wankhede has sought ₹2 Crore as damages for defamation, assuring that the amount would be donated to Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital for the treatment of patients with cancer.
For the unversed, the IRS officer Sameer Wankhede has allegedly taken offence to a scene in the first episode of the Netflix series Bads of Bollywood. The sequence shows a law enforcement officer claiming to be a part of ‘war against drugs’ and ‘NCG’, storming into a Bollywood party and ranting about the industry being riddled with the problem of substance abuse. While the makers of the show have not confirmed that the character is based on the ex-NCB officer, social media users are convinced that the role is no mere coincidence.
