Bobby Deol was last seen in what essentially served as his Bollywood comeback - Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The actor is reportedly now all set to return to the world of OTT with the fourth season of Aashram. The news was confirmed by fellow cast member Chandan Roy Sanyal.

Aashram season 4 set to stream this year



In an exclusive chat with Bollywood Hungama, Chandan Roy Sanyal confirmed that Aashram will be arriving with its next season - fourth in the lineup - this very year. For the unversed, Sanyal essays the role of Bhopa Swami in the series.

He said, "Everyone is asking the same question. I think it should come this year. Tayaari toh poori hai (the preparations are on). Some portions of the shoot are remaining and some scripting too is happening." Referring to the term 'Jaapnam' used in the show as a form of greeting, the actor shared how he is often approached by fans in public settings similarly. He said, "A lot of people say that whenever I go to the airport or restaurant."

Chandan Roy Sanyal reflects on Aashram's popularity



Chandan Roy Sanyal did not shy away when it came to acknowledging the series' widespread popularity. The actor reflected on how there is no particular demographic that the show has resonated with - its appeal transcends all strata. He additionally credited director Prakash Jha for the same.

He said, "Aashram is such a show that has reached all sections of the audience. Whether it’s an auto-rickshaw driver or bus driver, CRPF guard, security guard at the airport, air hostess, biggest surgeon at Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital (and so on). All of them are doing Japnaam. The way Prakash ji has made the show, it has gone far and wide." All three seasons of the show thus far, are available for streaming on MX Player.