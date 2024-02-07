Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 17:23 IST

Samantha-Varun Dhawan Watch 1st Rushes Of Citadel India With Raj & DK, Actress Says 'We're Like...'

Samantha recently shared glimpses of team Citadel India watching the first rushes of the show together. She also hinted at being impressed with the same.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Team Citadel India
Team Citadel India | Image:samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently in the midst of her acting break. Last seen in Gunasekhar's mythological drama Shaakuntalam followed by the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kushi, the actress has been periodically resurfacing to tend to her professional commitments. Recently, Samantha shared glimpses of the same inadvertently sharing an update about her upcoming show, Citadel India.

Advertisement

Team Citadel India watch first rushes together


Samantha took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from what was revealed to be an exclusive viewing session for the first rushes of Citadel India. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan - who are leading the show, can be seen seated around a laptop with director duo Raj and DK in tow. Samantha also shared a selfie with the team coupled with a candid shot of Varun and her.

Advertisement


The caption to the post read, "Finally, we got to watch something…And we are like 🤩🤩🤩" While the actress did not go into any specifics, she and the team seem pleased with how the show appears to be shaping up. While Citadel India will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the exact date for the same is yet to be announced by makers.

Advertisement

The original Citadel has received a lukewarm response


Citadel India is a spin-off of American spy thriller series, Citadel. Originally created by the Russo Brothers, Citadel stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. The Indian spin-off features Samantha and Varun in the lead and is being helmed by director duo Raj and DK. The show will also feature Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem and Sikander Kher in key roles.

Advertisement

The Raj and DK series has been filmed across India and Serbia. Though the series wrapped up filming between January and July of 2023, there has been no announcement regarding a potential release date for the same.

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 17:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

12 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

13 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

13 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

13 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

13 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

19 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

19 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

19 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

19 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

19 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

21 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. PM Modi Knows Only Kejriwal Can Challenge Him So...: Atishi on ED Raids

    India News9 minutes ago

  2. Canara Bank hits 52-week high on stock split announcement

    Business News9 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: Uttarakhand Assembly Likely to Pass UCC Bill Today

    India News16 minutes ago

  4. Sidda Playing Politics: BJP Ahead of K'taka Congress' Delhi Protest

    Politics News19 minutes ago

  5. Delhi Court To Hear ED Complaint Against Kejriwal Skipping Summons Today

    India News21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement