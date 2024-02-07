Advertisement

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently in the midst of her acting break. Last seen in Gunasekhar's mythological drama Shaakuntalam followed by the Vijay Deverakonda starrer Kushi, the actress has been periodically resurfacing to tend to her professional commitments. Recently, Samantha shared glimpses of the same inadvertently sharing an update about her upcoming show, Citadel India.

Team Citadel India watch first rushes together



Samantha took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from what was revealed to be an exclusive viewing session for the first rushes of Citadel India. Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan - who are leading the show, can be seen seated around a laptop with director duo Raj and DK in tow. Samantha also shared a selfie with the team coupled with a candid shot of Varun and her.

The caption to the post read, "Finally, we got to watch something…And we are like 🤩🤩🤩" While the actress did not go into any specifics, she and the team seem pleased with how the show appears to be shaping up. While Citadel India will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the exact date for the same is yet to be announced by makers.

The original Citadel has received a lukewarm response



Citadel India is a spin-off of American spy thriller series, Citadel. Originally created by the Russo Brothers, Citadel stars Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden. The Indian spin-off features Samantha and Varun in the lead and is being helmed by director duo Raj and DK. The show will also feature Kay Kay Menon, Saqib Saleem and Sikander Kher in key roles.

The Raj and DK series has been filmed across India and Serbia. Though the series wrapped up filming between January and July of 2023, there has been no announcement regarding a potential release date for the same.