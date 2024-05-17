Advertisement

Banita Sandhu has had a slow start when it comes to Indian cinema. Despite the same, the actress has a few keynote roles to her name. She is best known for starring opposite Varun Dhawan in the critically renowned Shoojit Sircar film, October, in which she essayed the role of the coma-bound Shiuli Iyer. More recently, she featured opposite AP Dhillon in the music video for his song, With You, which garnered quite an enviable response from audiences. The actress has now gone ahead and bagged a role in Bridgerton.

Banita Sandhu makes her Bridgerton debut



For the unversed, Banita Sandhu's work in Bridgerton, which for long had been kept under wraps with no one having guessed the same, does not mark her debut in the English content-scape. The actress had featured in Pandora, an American science fiction series, in which she essayed the main role - that of Delaney Pilar. Bridgerton then, marks her second project overseas.

Banita essays the role of Miss Malhotra in the third season of Bridgerton. The character is not a cameo, but a recurring role. Having an Indian-origin actress on board follows suit from the second season of Bridgerton, in which Simone Ashley's Kate Sharma took the lead along side Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton. The purpose of Banita's Miss Malhotra will only come to forefront once fans stream the entire third season.

Part 2 of Bridgerton season 3 is yet to drop



The third season of Bridgerton has been split into two parts. Carrying a total of eight episodes, the first four were released on May 16, at 12.30PM on Netflix. The next four episodes are slated to drop on Netflix on June 13, under a month from the first half.

While Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton's romance captivated audiences across season 2, season 3 will shine the spotlight on Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, essayed by Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton respectively.