×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 00:21 IST

Bridgerton Season 3 Trailer Out, Nicola Coughlan-Luke Newton Tease Friends-Turned-Lovers Storyline

The Bridgerton Season 3 trailer gave a glimpse into the changing relationship of Nicola Coughlan's Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton's Colin Bridgerton.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nicola Coughlan-Luke Newton in Bridgerton Season 3
Nicola Coughlan-Luke Newton in Bridgerton Season 3 | Image:Netflix
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Part 1 of Bridgerton Season 3 will make its debut on Netflix on May 16. Ahead of its release, the makers unveiled the trailer of the show on April 11. It gave a glimpse into the changing relationship of Nicola Coughlan’s character Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton. The friends are seen making a deal which will become the turning point of their love story. 

Penelope and Colin take centre stage in Bridgerton Season 3

Penelope embarks on a quest to find a suitable husband. Despite her efforts to stand out with a dazzling wardrobe, she struggles to catch the eye of potential suitors, prompting her to seek Colin's assistance. As the trailer unfolds, viewers are treated to glimpses of Lord Debling's courtship of Penelope, sparking a journey of self-discovery and unexpected emotions. Yet, amidst the romantic pursuits, Colin begins to realize that his feelings for Penelope may transcend mere friendship.

 

Unlike previous seasons, which followed the chronological order of Julia Quinn's novels, season three places Penelope and Colin at the forefront, captivating audiences with their compelling narrative. Based on Quinn's Romancing Mister Bridgerton, this season explores the intricacies of friendship, love, and the choices that shape our destinies.

Advertisement

The trailer, narrated by the enigmatic Lady Whistledown, leaves viewers pondering the age-old question: Is love guided by the mind or the heart? With tantalizing hints of romance and intrigue, Bridgerton promises an exhilarating ride for fans old and new.

Bridgerton’s star cast

The stellar cast, including Jonathan Bailey as Lord Anthony Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, and Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, among others, brings Quinn's beloved characters to life, infusing each scene with depth and emotion.

 

As anticipation reaches a fever pitch, Netflix announces a unique release strategy for season three, with Part 1 premiering on May 13 and Part 2 following on June 13.

(with inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 12th, 2024 at 00:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

3 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

5 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

8 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

8 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

11 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

11 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

11 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

11 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni

IPL 2024: MI vs CSK

14 minutes ago
British shop prices rose at their slowest pace in over two years in March

British shop prices rose

14 minutes ago
Flexible office space operators command 22% share of Indian office leasing

Flexible office space

14 minutes ago
Siddharth

Siddharth Takes A Dig

15 minutes ago
UK's new car market records strongest March since 2019

UK's new car market

15 minutes ago
Bitcoin

Bitcoin nosedives 7%

15 minutes ago
Ayodhya Ram Mandir

BJP Promises Ramayanutsav

16 minutes ago
KKR vs LSG

IPL 2024: KKR vs LSG

20 minutes ago
NASA's Hubble Telescope Unveils Mesmerizing Video of Liller 1

NASA Unveils Liller 1

21 minutes ago
19-year-old Indian origin found dead in Ohio

Chicago Shooting

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World16 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo