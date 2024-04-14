Advertisement

Part 1 of Bridgerton Season 3 will make its debut on Netflix on May 16. Ahead of its release, the makers unveiled the trailer of the show on April 11. It gave a glimpse into the changing relationship of Nicola Coughlan’s character Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton. The friends are seen making a deal which will become the turning point of their love story.

Penelope and Colin take centre stage in Bridgerton Season 3

Penelope embarks on a quest to find a suitable husband. Despite her efforts to stand out with a dazzling wardrobe, she struggles to catch the eye of potential suitors, prompting her to seek Colin's assistance. As the trailer unfolds, viewers are treated to glimpses of Lord Debling's courtship of Penelope, sparking a journey of self-discovery and unexpected emotions. Yet, amidst the romantic pursuits, Colin begins to realize that his feelings for Penelope may transcend mere friendship.

Dear reader, are you seated? The Bridgerton Season 3 trailer has ARRIVED. Let Polin season commence!



Part 1 premieres May 16 🐝 pic.twitter.com/MgC4UxtMTV — Netflix (@netflix) April 11, 2024

Unlike previous seasons, which followed the chronological order of Julia Quinn's novels, season three places Penelope and Colin at the forefront, captivating audiences with their compelling narrative. Based on Quinn's Romancing Mister Bridgerton, this season explores the intricacies of friendship, love, and the choices that shape our destinies.

The trailer, narrated by the enigmatic Lady Whistledown, leaves viewers pondering the age-old question: Is love guided by the mind or the heart? With tantalizing hints of romance and intrigue, Bridgerton promises an exhilarating ride for fans old and new.

Bridgerton’s star cast

The stellar cast, including Jonathan Bailey as Lord Anthony Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, and Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, among others, brings Quinn's beloved characters to life, infusing each scene with depth and emotion.

As anticipation reaches a fever pitch, Netflix announces a unique release strategy for season three, with Part 1 premiering on May 13 and Part 2 following on June 13.

(with inputs from ANI)

