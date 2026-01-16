Bridgerton Season 4: Release Date, Cast Details, Episode And Everything You Need To Know About Netflix Series | Image: X

Bridgerton Season 4: Netflix's regency romance Bridgerton is preparing for its highly anticipated fourth season. This season will be all about Benedict Bridgerton. Introducing a new leading lady, a fairy-tale romance, and a two-part release plan, the upcoming season has already become one of Netflix's most talked-about releases of 2026. Here’s all you need to know.

Bridgerton Season 4 release date

Netflix will release Bridgerton Season 4 in two parts. The first four episodes will premiere on January 29, 2026, and the remaining four episodes will follow on February 26, 2026. Confirming the season’s format, Netflix stated that season 4 will include eight episodes, continuing its approach of splitting major releases into two segments.

Cast of Bridgerton Season 4

Luke Thompson returns as Benedict Bridgerton, and Yerin Ha joins the cast as Sophie Baek. Several familiar faces will also reprise their roles. Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton return as Penelope and Colin Bridgerton, while Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley resume their roles as Anthony and Kate Bridgerton. The Bridgerton household will once again feature Ruth Gemmell, Claudia Jessie, Florence Hunt, and Will Tilston.

Season 4 will introduce new characters as well. Michelle Mao plays Rosamund Li, a captivating and ambitious woman determined to win Benedict’s attention. Her compassionate sister, Posy Li, is portrayed by Isabella Wei, while Katie Leung appears as their mother, Lady Araminta Gun, who faces the pressure of arranging suitable marriages for her daughters.

Episodes titles

Episode 1, The Waltz, runs for 63 minutes and shows their first meeting. Episode 2, Time Transfixed, lasts 65 minutes and explores how that encounter continues to affect them. Episode 3, The Field Next to the Other Road, has a 70-minute runtime and follows Benedict as he pursues Sophie further. Episode 4, An Offer from a Gentleman, runs for 63 minutes and, true to the novel’s title, marks a pivotal moment in their relationship.

Plot of Bridgerton season 4

Season 4 will focus on Benedict Bridgerton, played by Luke Thompson, the second eldest of the Bridgerton siblings. The story draws from the third book in Julia Quinn’s series, An Offer from a Gentleman. Netflix previously shifted the book order, featuring Colin Bridgerton’s story in season 3, making Benedict’s tale one of the most eagerly awaited by fans.

