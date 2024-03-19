Call Me Bae, Citadel, Mirzapur 3, Bandish Bandits 2, Panchayat 3, Daldal: Upcoming Web-series

Advertisement

Amazon Prime Video has released a series of titles as a part of their upcoming slate. The shows will premiere on the streaming giant in the next two years. Check out the most anticipated web series announced by the platform.

Upcoming web-series on Amazon Prime Video

The streaming giant’s slate includes 27 original series. From Citadel to Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae, several anticipated series will debut on the platform soon. The Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Citadel: Honey Bunny was also announced as part of the slate. The series is directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. A show based on illegal betting in India - Matka King was also announced. It stars Vijay Varma in the lead role. Another title part of the slate was the supernational horror series Khauf.

Bhumi Pednekar will make her OTT debut with the series Daldal. Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty starrer Daring Partners will also premiere on the platform. Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Ayesha Sood’s In Transit is a docu-series that also was a part of the slate. Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae and Uorfi Javed’s Follow Karo Yaar are some of the most anticipated titles.

Mirzapur, Panchayat, Bandish Bandits and others will return with new season

Along with the new original series announced, several popular shows will also return. The five shows making a return include Panchayat 3, Mirzapur 3, Patal Lok 2, Bandish Bandits 2 and Suzhal – The Vortex 2 in Tamil.

Apart from web series, the platform also announced 8 original movies, the titles include Anil Kapoor‘s action drama Subedar; small-town comedy Supermen of Malegaon, from Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Farhan Akhtar and starring Adarsh Gaurav; Indian independence-themed Ae Watan Mere Watan, featuring Sara Ali Khan; Abhishek Bachchan-starring Be Happy; actor Boman Irani’s directorial debut The Mehta Boys; and superstition-themed Chhorii 2.