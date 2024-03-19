×

Updated March 19th, 2024 at 19:18 IST

Game Changer, Kanguva, Family Star, Kantara Prequel, Other South Films Seal OTT Release

Kantara A Legend Chapter 1, Kanguva, Family Star and Hari Hara Veera Mallu will premiere on Amazon Prime Video after their repsective theatrical release.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
South films
South films | Image:South films
Amazon Prime Video unveiled the slate of upcoming titles today, March 19. Kantara A Legend Chapter 1, Kanguva and Hari Hara Veera Mallu were among the titles announced by the streaming giant. The films will be available on Prime Video after their theatrical debut. 

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara A Legend Chapter 1 to premiere on OTT 

Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara made records at the box office by becoming the second-highest-grossing Kannada movie of all time. In November, Rishab took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and shared the poster and captioned it as “Welcome back to the world of wonders of Kantara, here is the first look of the first chapter. Best wishes for this new journey.” The makers are yet to announce the release date of Kantara: Chapter 1. However, the film will debut on Prime Video after its theatrical release. 

Surya, Bobby Deol Starrer Kanguva to stream on Prime Video 

Kanguva is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. The film marks Bobby Deol’s debut in the Tamil industry. The film narrates a story that travels 500 years from the 1700s to 2023. It is about a hero who has to fulfil a mission left unfinished. A story of gratitude and fulfilment, as per the makers. The Surya starrer will also premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The makers also unveiled the teaser of the film today which has received a positive response from the audience. The film also stars Disha Patani in a pivotal role. 

Pawan Kalyan starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu on OTT 

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is another movie announced today as a part of the slate by the streaming giant. The movie stars Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol. As per the movie makers, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is the tale of revolutionary Veera Mallu, who was the first Indian to orchestrate a revolt against the Mughal empire. The large-scale historical drama walks through the early life of Veera Mallu and the mission he chooses to raise revolution against the ghastly actions of the army generals in the Mughal empire. 

Where to watch Family Star online? 

Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer Family Star was also a part of the video slate announced by Prime. The film will hit the big screens on April 5 this year and will be available on the streaming platform post-release. Ram Charan starrer Game Changer will also premiere on the platform after theatrical release. The film stars Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in the lead role. 

