Daldal X Review: Samara Tijori Steals The Limelight From Bhumi Pednekkar In Prime Video's Psychological Thriller Show

Daldal X review: While Netflix treated its subscribers to part 1 of season 4 of Bridgerton, Prime Video released a dark crime thriller web series, directed by Amrit Raj Gupta, on January 30. It stars Bhumi Pednekkar, Samara Tijori, Aditya Rawal, Geeta Agarwal, and Sandesh Kulkarni. As many binge-watchers and critics already finished the show in one sitting, the series has kept the audience hooked to its story from the very beginning. Look out for audience review on X(formerly Twitter).

Prime Video crime thriller show Daldal X review

Reviews and reactions on X are coming in slowly at the moment, but they remain positive. One user, “How does someone stay this captivating on screen? ✨ #SamaraTijori completely nails her role in #Daldal a star in the making for sure”

Another user, “Not many performers can confidently point to their body of work and still raise the bar. #BhumiPednekar’s turn in #Daldal is proof. @bhumipednekar powerhouse of talent”

One critic wrote, “One female actor who has always chosen the less-travelled path and yet made a glowing reputation for herself is #BhumiPednekar. A powerful performer whose body-of-work is immensely diverse. #Daldal is another feather in her overflowing cap. Amazing acting chops”

Another wrote, “Intensity grit and gravitas #SamaraTijori brings it all to #Daldal. A performance that confirms she’s here to stay.”

All about Daldal

The story centres on ACP Rita Ferreira, played by Bhumi Pednekar. Rita is a strict and disciplined police officer who places her work above everything else. She rarely smiles and carries unresolved childhood pain linked to her mother’s harsh upbringing.

