Delhi Crime Season 3 Trailer Out: 'Madam Sir' Shefali Shah At Odds With Huma Qureshi, 'A Criminal With No Limits'

Finally, the wait is over as the trailer of Shefali Shah-starrer 'Delhi Crime' season 3 was unveiled on Tuesday afternoon. The new season will see Shefali Shah reprise her intriguing role as DIG Vartika Chaturvedi, alongside Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Huma Qureshi, Sayani Gupta, Mita Vashisht, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Kelly Dorji. Official synopsis of the show read, "At the center of the storm stands DIG Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) -- our steadfast Madam Sir -- who begins connecting the dots between these disappearances and a system fueled by fear, profit, and silence. As her investigation deepens, all roads lead to one name whispered across cities: Badi Didi (Huma Qureshi). Ruthless, invisible, and always one step ahead, she is the elusive architect of the criminal empire who Vartika and her team are determined to bring down -- setting the stage for a psychological face-off between two women who refuse to lose."



On creating the third season, director and Showrunner Tanuj Chopra, in a press note, shared , "With Season 3, we wanted to tell a story that feels both urgent and deeply human. Each season stands on its own. Regardless of whether you're a returning fan of the show or you've never watched a single episode, this season will be just as compelling for both. You can jump right into Season 3 without needing to have seen the first two to fully enjoy the show, or continue from where you last paused. The stakes this time are unlike anything Vartika has faced. Every lead, every dead end, pushes her and her team closer to the breaking point. This season widens the lens of Delhi Crime, but stays rooted in what defines it -- empathy, truth, and the relentless pursuit of justice."

Delhi Crime Season 3 premieres on Netflix on November 13.

