Emily In Paris Season 4: Here's When Lily Collins Starrer Will Stream On OTT

Emily In Paris is one of the most popular shows on Netflix. The makers are now gearing up for the release of its fourth season. Recently, the streaming platform has unveiled the release window for the fourth installment of the show starring Lily Collins as the titular character.

When will Emily In Paris season 4 premiere on OTT?

Netflix has not yet unveiled the exact release date of Emily In Paris season 4, but it is being reported that the show will release during the second half of 2024. The series starring Lily Collins will release somewhere between July-December. This development comes after it was reported that the show has been delayed until 2025. However, the co-chairman of Netflix recently confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the fourth season of Emily In Paris will release sooner than expected.

'EMILY IN PARIS' season 4 will debut on Netflix this year.

What to expect from Season 4 of Emily In Paris?

The last season of the show ended with Camille (Camille Razat) unexpectedly disclosing Gabriel's (Lucas Bravo) true feelings for Emily (Lily Collins) during a riveting wedding ceremony, injecting an unforeseen twist into their interconnected relationships.

Le tournage de la saison 4 d'Emily in Paris est terminé.

As speculation mounts, the potential departure of romantic interests Camille and Alfie looms in the upcoming season, paving the way for a seemingly imminent union between Emily and Gabriel. However, the bombshell of Camille's pregnancy adds a poignant layer of complexity to the unfolding drama, leaving fans in suspense about the future dynamics of these intertwined lives.

As for season 4’s plot, Lily Collins told Entertainment Tonight, "I heard all the endings and thought they were alts." Lilly further added, "Then I realised they were all the endings at once. I was like, ‘Wait, there’s a wedding, and then there’s a wedding that doesn’t happen, or this engagement that turns into a wedding that turns into non-wedding, which turns into a pregnancy announcement, which turns into, like, what the f*ck? What!’"