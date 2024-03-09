×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 23:42 IST

Emraan Hashmi Claims Bollywood Is Not The Most Unified Industry: Some People Are Indisciplined

Emraan Hashmi is being lauded for his work in the web series Showtime, also starring Mouni Roy and Mahima Makhwana.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Emraan Hashmi in G2 Movie
Emraan Hashmi in G2 Movie | Image:IANS
  • 2 min read
Emraan Hashmi whose web series Showtime recently started streaming on Disney Plus Hotsar, spoke in length about the Bollywood industry and claimed that the Hindi film industry is not unified. He also talked about his take on the Boycott trend that the Bollywood industry faced lately.

Emraan on Bollywood

Talking to ANI, Emraan said, "I don't know if it's a criticism but it's not the most unified industry at all points of time, because there are times where we have worked synergistically and in a better way, For example, the whole boycott trend of Bollywood, if we would have come together early on, we could have squashed it. Every industry is undisciplined, it's just that some people are a little indisciplined in some way."

What is Showtime all about?

Emraan is being lauded for his performance on Showtime. It is created by Sumit Roy. Mihir Desai has directed it.

In the show, Emraan essays the role of a producer. Talking about the show, "When you will see the characters of this show, somewhere or the other you will feel like it is based on a real-life actor or a producer or this is an amalgamation of actors, now on whom is it based in real, will have to ask the director. They have been in this industry and understood it very closely and have put it in this show in a way."

The show also stars Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Shriya Saran, and Mahima Makwana among others. Apart from Showitme, Emraan will also be seen in the role of a villain in the Telugu film OG. It stars actor-politician Pawan Kalyan.

Published March 9th, 2024 at 23:42 IST

