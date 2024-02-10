Advertisement

Showtime, starring Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, and Naseeruddin Shah, will debut on the streaming service Disney+ Hotstar soon. An epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema, Showtime will give you a sneak peek into what goes behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism, and the power struggles at the top.

When is Showtime releasing?

Disney+ Hotstar on Friday announced that Showtime will premiere on March 8. The upcoming show is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, and created by Sumit Roy and showrunner Mihir Desai. Desai also serves as director along with Archit Kumar.

Disney+ Hotstar shared the news of the show’s release date on its social media pages. “Roll sound! Cameraaaa. And it’s showtime #HotstarSpecials #Showtime streaming March 8th,” the streamer posted on Instagram along with a teaser.

Talking about the show, Emraan said, “Being in the industry for so long, I have seen both the good and bad side of it, so when this show came to me, I grabbed the opportunity of being a part of it and could resonate with it on various levels.”

The actor added, "We have always seen the audience longing to know more about what goes on behind the closed doors of Bollywood and let me just say -- we have heard you all. Get ready to dive deep into the tales of Bollywood.”

What do we know about Showtime?

Showtime is billed as an epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema, according to the streaming service. The series will provide a sneak peek into what goes behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism, and the power struggles at the top. Showtime also stars Rajeev Khandelwal and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles.