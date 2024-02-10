Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 09:22 IST

Emraan Hashmi-Mouni Roy Starrer Showtime Set For March Release, Deets Inside

An epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema, Showtime will give you a sneak peek into what goes behind the industry of Bollywood.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Showtime
Showtime | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Showtime, starring Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, and Naseeruddin Shah, will debut on the streaming service Disney+ Hotstar soon. An epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema, Showtime will give you a sneak peek into what goes behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism, and the power struggles at the top.

When is Showtime releasing? 

Disney+ Hotstar on Friday announced that Showtime will premiere on March 8. The upcoming show is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, and created by Sumit Roy and showrunner Mihir Desai. Desai also serves as director along with Archit Kumar.

Disney+ Hotstar shared the news of the show’s release date on its social media pages. “Roll sound! Cameraaaa. And it’s showtime #HotstarSpecials #Showtime streaming March 8th,” the streamer posted on Instagram along with a teaser.

Advertisement

 

Talking about the show, Emraan said, “Being in the industry for so long, I have seen both the good and bad side of it, so when this show came to me, I grabbed the opportunity of being a part of it and could resonate with it on various levels.”

The actor added, "We have always seen the audience longing to know more about what goes on behind the closed doors of Bollywood and let me just say -- we have heard you all. Get ready to dive deep into the tales of Bollywood.”

Advertisement

 

What do we know about Showtime? 

Showtime is billed as an epic saga of legacy and ambition in the world of cinema, according to the streaming service. The series will provide a sneak peek into what goes behind the multi-million dollar industry of Bollywood, nepotism, and the power struggles at the top. Showtime also stars Rajeev Khandelwal and Shriya Saran in pivotal roles.

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 09:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

9 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

10 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

10 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

10 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

10 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

12 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

13 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

13 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

13 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

14 hours ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

17 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

18 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

18 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

18 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

18 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jammu and Kashmir: NIA Raids Over Dozen Locations in Terror Conspiracy

    India News22 minutes ago

  2. Balanced risks, no rush for rate cuts: Fed's Logan

    Business News23 minutes ago

  3. WWE SmackDown Results: Explosive action unfolds in Charlotte

    Sports 26 minutes ago

  4. How much Rishi Sunak paid in tax?

    Economy News30 minutes ago

  5. 41-Year-Old Indian-Origin Techie Dies After Being Assaulted on US Street

    World32 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement