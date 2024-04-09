×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 23:09 IST

Fardeen Khan Reacts To Making A Comeback With Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: There Has Been...

Fardeen Khan will be making his acting comeback after a gap of 14-years with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut series Heeramandi.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Fardeen Khan
Fardeen Khan | Image:Instagram
Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan is all set to make his comeback into acting with Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar after 14 years. He will be seen playing Wali Mohammed, a nawab in the series.

Fardeen Khan on making a comeback with Heeramandi

The makers of Heeramandi hosted a grand event in Delhi to launch the trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut series. During the event, Fardeen Khan said he couldn’t hope for a better return to the screens and said it was the “perfect role” for him.

Fardeen, who was last seen on the screen in Dulha Mil Gaya in 2010, said: “Firstly, there has been a long gap. It has been about 14 years. I am extremely grateful to work with this stellar star cast. I couldn’t have hoped for a better opportunity to return to the screen…”

He added: “For me, something I have never done. It was the perfect role for me. I felt that the age I am in to come back with a certain amount of life experience and wisdom can really contribute to the character Sanjay writes.

Fardeen Khan praises Sanjay Leela Bhansali

At the same event, Fardeen Khan said that filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has a knack for writing characters, which are “very intricate and complex” and added that “there’s nobody like him who writes characters.” The actor added: “He goes across the spectrum of human emotions which he has an intuitive understanding of. It’s daunting to work with him but at the same time to see it all together it all makes sense.”

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar will stream on Netflix from May 1.

Published April 9th, 2024 at 23:09 IST

