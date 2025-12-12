Four More Shots Please! Season 4 Trailer Out: Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo Return For 'One Last Round' To Finish What They Started

The much-awaited trailer of the fourth and final season of the International Emmy-nominated original series, 'Four More Shots Please!' has finally dropped.

Signing off the year in style, the final chapter arrives just in time, offering a full-hearted reunion with the beloved girl gang that defined modern female friendship on screen.

"The new season will see the four divas return for one last round - not to start over, but to finish what they started. Stronger. Wiser. Unapologetically themselves," the makers tease, as per a press release.

Returning to their fan-favourite characters are Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo, alongside Prateik Smita Patil, Lisa Ray, Rajeev Siddhartha, Ankur Rathee and Milind Soman.

New joinees for this season are Dino Morea, Anasuya Sengupta and Kunaal Roy Kapur.

It is produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, developed and written by Devika Bhagat, with dialogues by Ishita Moitra.

The trailer gives a glimpse into the end of an era - and what an era it's been. It's a vibrant, emotional, and gloriously messy peek into the final chapter of the quartet's journeys, loaded with the comedy that made millions fall in love with this franchise in the first place.

"The laughter that dissolves into tears. The fights that eventually heal. The mistakes that shaped them. The victories that mattered. And the unshakeable sisterhood that brought audiences back season after season. As Damini, Umang, Anjana, and Siddhi step into new phases of their lives, this season promises bold choices, long-overdue conversations, rekindled sparks, heartbreak, reinvention, and the signature chaos that made the show a cultural phenomenon. It's all here - only bigger, funnier, and more spirited than before. It's a finale built on vulnerability, growth, and the kind of friendship that stays loud, flawed, honest, and fiercely loyal," the logline read.

Speaking on the same, lead actor Sayani Gupta opened up about her journey as the fun-loving Damini.

"Damini has been a fun, liberating character to play for the last 8 years, and I have literally grown up with her. As we close this chapter, I feel immense gratitude to the fans that stood by us, season after season, with unbound love, affection and loyalty," she said, as per the press release.



"Being a part of Four More Shots Please! has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my career. Anjana's journey - her strength, her flaws, her evolution - resonated with so many women across the world, and that love has carried us through four beautiful seasons," Kirti Kulhari shared.



"Four More Shots Please! Didn't just give me a character. It gave me a tribe," said Maanvi Gagroo, further calling the final season a celebration of the fans.

Bani J also shared her thoughts, explaining that the girl gang plans to offer a heartfelt farewell to their supporters.