Advertisement

Chance Perdomo, known for playing the role of Andre Anderson in the superhero action series Gen V, died at age 27 following a motorcycle crash. The makers of the show have now announced they will not recast his role in Gen V. The announcement was made on Sunday, May 5, saying no one can replace the actor who died in March 2024.

Gen V makers issue statement

Perdomo played the role of Andre Anderson in Prime Video's spin-off series of The Boys. In the show, Andre is a popular student at Godolkin University with the ability to manipulate things magnetically.

Sharing the news on social media, the makers said, “As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory. We won't be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance.”

Advertisement

pic.twitter.com/xMUPkY7gq3 — GEN V (@genv)

The storyline of the second season, set to start shooting this month, is being rewritten to incorporate Perdomo's demise. ''Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our season 2 storylines as we begin production in May,'' the Gen V producers added.

More about Chance Perdomo

Perdomo made his small screen debut with a recurring role in the third series of the CBBC adaptation of Hetty Feather in 2017 and next year, earned a British Academy Television Award nomination for his performance in the BBC Three film Killed by My Debt.

He rose to prominence with the role of Ambrose Spellman, Sabrina's (Kiernan Shipka) cousin, in the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. His character often served as Sabrina's conscience, confidant and accomplice.