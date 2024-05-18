Advertisement

Heeramandi premiered on Netflix on May 1. The period drama, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been hailed by critics and audience alike. Abha Ranta is also a part of the star-studded cast in the show. She plays the role of a young Malikajaan (played by Manisha Koirala) in the drama. Though small, her role has been appreciated by the audience.

Abha Ranta says she never faced the casting couch because of her cautious approach

In an interview with Bollywood Now, Abha Ranta shed light on her experiences on the casting couch. The actress recalled filmmakers asking her to meet her but not give an audition. She stated, “But I have never gone.”

The actress told the publication, “Whenever somebody has called and said ‘meeting karlo audition nahi hai,’ I just don’t believe in it because I feel that if somebody is calling me without audition, the part is not going to be good. Even if I get that part, I will not be as confident as myself.” However, she clarified that no one has approached her in this way. She mentioned always giving auditions and waiting for a callback. She said, “In my personal experience, nobody has approached me like that, nobody has told me ‘you have to do this if you want work.’ That is because I have kept my approach like I have given auditions and I have waited for calls.”

Abha Ranta talks about her character in Heeramandi



In a previous interview with Bollywood Hungama the young actress shelled out details about her character in the period drama. She said, “I essayed the role of the younger version of Mallikajaan who is as fierce as a tigress. She is someone who is always striving to be strong and battle is mainly for dominance and survival. As the young Mallika, I knew that the character had to have grit and an underlying strength that was waiting to take control.”

Abha Ranta’s sister Pratibha was also a part of Heeramandi and also recently headlined the Kiran Rao directorial Lapataa Ladies.