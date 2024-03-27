Advertisement

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious OTT series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar will premiere on streaming service Netflix soon. The release date of the much-anticipated show was announced at a drone light show event held at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in South Mumbai. The event was attended by the entire cast of Heeramandi sans Aditi Rao Hydari, who recently got married to actor Siddharth.

Heeramandi’s release date announced

Heeramandi will make its streaming debut on May 1. A sneak peek into the world of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was unveiled in the sky through a drone formation. The event was attended by the show’s star cast, including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, Prerna Singh, CEO of Bhansali Productions, and Tanya Bami, Director of Series, Netflix India.

What do we know about Heeramandi?

Billed as an epic saga of love, power, revenge and freedom, the series explores the cultural reality of ‘Heeramandi’, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. The series is based on the concept by Moin Beg. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is created and directed by Bhansali. He also serves as a producer on the show.

It has been Bhansali's one of the most important projects. Talking about it, the filmmaker earlier said, "This is an epic, first-of-its-kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand, and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world."

(with inputs from PTI)