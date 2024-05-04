Advertisement

Heeramandi was one of the most anticipated projects of the year. The series premiered on Netflix on May 1. The historical drama features Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Sehgal, Richa Chadha and Shekhar Suman in the lead roles. While the show is garnering majorly positive responses, some netizens have also taken to social media to point out errors in the historical drama.

Netizens point out errors in Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar

After the release of Heeramandi, several social media users took to their accounts to share snippets from the show to share some inaccuracies in the scenes. A young Lahore-based doctor, Hamd Nawaz took to her X (formerly Twitter) account to share a photo from the actual locality of Heeramandi. She wrote in her post, “Just watched Heeramandi. Found everything but heermandi in it. I mean, either you don’t set your story in 1940’s Lahore, or if you do- you don’t set it in Agra’s landscape, Delhi’s Urdu, Lakhnavi dresses and 1840’s vibe. My not-so-sorry Lahori self can’t really let it go.”

Other users called the show ‘epic fall’. A user mentioned, “Just grandeur and very unreal.” A user criticised the costumes worn by the artists and wrote, “Bhansali’s search should’ve definitely gone beyond Bridal Couture walks. The courtesan never had the financial security to even remotely afford these jewels. What are these blouses? Saris? Ghagras? Lehngas? Some Punjabi dress maybe? Na, let’s go Sabya Sachi on them.”

Did you know Heeramandi was in the making for 18 years?

During the same event, Bhansali also shared that it had taken him almost 18 years to make Heeramandi. He recalled no OTT platform being present at the time when he first thought about the project. He shared, “The script for Heeramandi was charming, vast, and epic. The story was too long for a film, and I had the concept 18 years ago, but there were no OTT platforms then.”

He added that through OTT he can explore all characters in the series and give them equal opportunity. He added, “I finally saw an opportunity to do it properly on an OTT platform, where you can develop it and enjoy each character. This story has taken the longest—18 years of nurturing, cherishing, and living it.” The series transports viewers to the 1940s, delving into the lives of courtesans filled with love, betrayal, power, and the struggle for independence. Alongside Sanjeeda, the series features Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Sharmin Sehgal in lead roles. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar premieres on Netflix on May 1.