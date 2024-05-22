Advertisement

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is basking in the success of his debut series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The series based on the life of courtesans has been receiving wide critical and commercial acclaim. Along with the life of the courtesans, the show also focused on the stained family relationships, one of them being Tajdar and his father, played by Taha Shah Badussha and Ujjwal Chopra respectively.

Bhansali in a recent interview revealed that Tajdar and his father’s relationship was inspired by his own equations with his father.

Bhansali shares personal anecdote about Tajdar’s character

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, SLB disclosed that in order to show the world what he has gone through, he uses his real-life experiences in his work. Along with thanking God for giving him the ability to become a filmmaker, he expressed gratitude for being able to use his real-life experiences as inspiration for his work. Giving a suggestion about his tense relationship with his dad, Navin Bhansali.

The filmmaker said, “For me my work is cathartic it is purging myself of all that I have seen and gone through and thank god that I’m a filmmaker because I am able to express those various feelings and one of them is the father-son relationship or like all fathers sons relationships are always strained, they are also friendly, but there is always a difference of opinion and that is what makes characters.”

Bhansali talks about father-son relationship in Heeramandi

In several of his films, including Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Khamoshi, Devdas, and now Heeramandi, the director has depicted the strained relationship between a father and son. But he also said that every connection needs to have a "civil" discussion tempered with "behavioural decency" between parents and kids.

“I feel Heeramandi, we’ve tackled that issue very delicately from the son’s point of view and the father’s point of view except one scene when he finally gets him imprisoned and gets and pushes him away. Yeah, so these are important relationships which I enjoy shooting. I enjoyed the Tajdar and the father track,” Bhansali concluded.