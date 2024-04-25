Advertisement

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is all set to make its digital debut on Netflix on May 1. Ahead of its release, the screening of the show took place in Mumbai on Wednesday night. It was attended by several Bollywood bigwigs including the ensemble star cast of Heeramandi. It features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, Aditi Roy Hydari and Sanjeeda Sheikh in lead roles.

Celebs at Heeramandi premiere

As soon as the lead cast walked the red carpet, other celebs followed suit and were seen posing for the paps. Alia Bhatt arrived dressed in an ivory sharara suit. Mrunal Thakur was seen in a similar coloured saree. Ali Fazal and Siddharth reached the event to cheer their respective better halves, Richa Chadha and Aditi Roy Hydari. Lovebirds Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were also snapped at the event but gave posing with each other a miss.

Other celebs at the premiere included the likes of Bhumi Pednekar, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Vicky Kaushal, Huma Qureshi, Patralekha, Vijay Varma, Rakul Preet Singh, Fatima Sana Shaikh and more.

Advertisement

What is Heeramandi about?

Billed as an epic saga of love, power, revenge and freedom, the series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. Based on the concept by Moin Beg, the series is created, directed and produced by Bhansali. He also serves as a producer on the show.

It has been Bhansali's one of the most important projects. Talking about it, the filmmaker earlier said, "This is an epic, first-of-its-kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand, and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world."

Advertisement