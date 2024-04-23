Advertisement

Lara Dutta, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming web series Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, recently shared her opinion on patriotic projects being categorised as 'Propaganda'. The actress, who hails from an Air Force background, said this only happens in our country. Lara's father and sister serve in the Indian Air Force.

Lara Dutta on choosing to star in Ranneeti

In a promotional interview for her series Ranneeti with ANI, Lara spoke in detail about propaganda and patriotism. She emphasised her innate sense of patriotism and duty towards the nation.

The actress said, "First comes your country, and then comes your family or whatever will always be in the number two position."

She added, "For me, choosing this story was a special thing because when the Balakot air strike happened, we got more insider information while being in the Air Force than civilians."

Lara shares her views on propaganda

The actress, in the same interview, also addressed the skepticism around patriotic narratives. She said, "People will always say that this is propaganda. But we don't say that when we watch other Hollywood films like Zero Dark Thirty or whatever we watch. So, why do we always apply this to our country's things?"

What do we know about Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond?

In this web series, Lara will be seen portraying the role of a power broker, delving into the intricacies of modern warfare and geopolitical dynamics.

Produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa and Comall Sunjay W, the series also stars actors Ashutosh Rana and Ashish Vidyarthi in important roles. The show is set to stream from April 25 on JioCinema.

Other than the web series, Lara Dutta also has projects like Welcome To The Jungle, Suryast, and Ramayana in the pipeline.

