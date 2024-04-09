×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 15:10 IST

Exclusive/ Lootere Makers Weigh In On Comparisons With Tom Hanks-led Captain Phillips: Biggest Apprehension...

Lootere, directed by Jai Mehta and backed by Shaailesh R Singh, explores the story of survival of a crew of a merchant ship captured by Somalian pirates.

Reported by: Mugdha Kapoor
The poster of Lootere
The poster of Lootere | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

With ambition as their guiding force and a promise to bring "a big screen entertainer to your homes", the makers of Lootere set out to create "an international story on an Indian budget".

Positioned as the first Indian web series to be shot in Africa, the crime and action drama written by Suparn S Verma and backed by Shaailesh R Singh, explores the story of survival and struggle of a crew of a merchant ship carrying dangerous goods captured by Somalian pirates. It is when the cargo ship is hijacked, tensions flare between the desperate pirates, the captured crew and a powerful Indian businessman with murky ties to the hijacking. As the situation spirals, the show explores the motivations behind the crime, the human cost on all sides and the fight for control in the volatile Somali waters.

Advertisement

Headlined by a stellar cast including Vivek Gomber, Deepak Tijori, Rajat Kapoor, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Amruta Khanvilkar, Lootere is among the handful of Indian titles that explores Somalian piracy through Indian characters. The show focuses on Rajat Kapoor's portrayal of a ship captain grappling with a dark past and also delves into the experiences of the Jadhav family, migrants from Bihar caught in Kenya's ethnic turmoil.

Lootere poster | Image: IMDb

The series has received rave reviews since it premiered on Disney+Hotstar on March 22. But, the critics haven't shied away from pointing out that it instantly reminds of Tom Hanks-led 2013 film Captain Phillips. The 2013 Paul Greengrass directorial is based on a true story of 2009 Maersk Alabama hijacking, an incident where an American merchant mariner is taken hostage by Somali pirates.

Advertisement

The 8-part mini-series Lootere, directed by debutant Jai Mehta, is reportedly inspired by the real-life incident of a 2017 hijacking.

So, were the makers apprehensive about reviews and comparisons with the 2013 film?

"Reviews would not (be a concern) because end of the day we were honest to our storytelling," said writer Suparn Verma told Republic, emphasising their commitment to honesty in storytelling. Backed by Disney+Hotstar, Verma said they refused to compromise on their creative vision, even making bold decisions like having Somalian characters speak in their native language.

Advertisement

The show's director Jai Mehta, however, candidly admitted, "My biggest apprehension was...when the trailer hit, there was a lot of excitement. It was mixed with nerves...it was like stepping into a well-known trap where everyone would start comparing new shows to old movie classics. And unfortunately, it is a cycle our industry has offered perpetuated."

A snap from the film Captain Phillips, which is being compared with Lootere | Image: IMDb

Verma echoed Mehta's sentiments, highlighting critics' tendency to draw comparisons between films that are in the same genre. "Tomorrow if I make a show set in space, they will say it's in the 'Star Wars space'. Just because it is sea, doesn't mean it's that film (Captain Phillips). Our show...the story is about Vivek Gomber, a businessman." Verma added, "When it comes to content in Hindi, whether it's films or series...when we (creators) go out on a limb and make something original, then suddenly there is a noise of trying to... Drag people back saying, oh, this reminds me of that."

Advertisement

Addressing comparisons with Tom Hanks starrer Captain Phillips, Mehta told Republic he views them as a form of flattery. "Comparisons are a form of flattery. If people think what I have made is as good as what Paul Greengrass directed with Tom Hanks, I am honoured." He, however added, "It's not like Tom Hanks and Paul Greengrass have the trademark to Somalian piracy. Anyone can make a story on them. And just because someone else has made a story on Somalian piracy doesn't mean it's necessarily copied."

Advertisement

Acknowledging the challenge the team and Mehta faced of avoiding unfavorable comparisons, producer Shaailesh R Singh said, "It was a challenge for the team and for Jay...because he knew people are going to compare. And today if people are comparing, we will take it as a compliment."

The show is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Advertisement

Published April 9th, 2024 at 15:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj’s Viral Video

a few seconds ago
The Palestinian Authority is once again hoping to revive its bid for a full UN membership.

PA UN Membership

a few seconds ago
Manchester City

Man City vs Real Madrid

a few seconds ago
Dhruv Jurel and Sanju Samson

Theories on Samson-Jurel

6 minutes ago
Shiva Rajkumar

Bhairathi Rangal Poster

8 minutes ago
Must-visit Tourist Spots In UAE

Solo travel

9 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

10 minutes ago
China Couldn't Encroach 'Single Inch' Of Land Under The Narendra Modi Government Govt: Amit Shah

Amit Shah

11 minutes ago
The Byju's founder and board will not be part of this meeting

Byju's salary payments

16 minutes ago
World Homeopathy Day 2024

World Homeopathy Day 2024

18 minutes ago
Virumaandi

Must-watch Action Movies

21 minutes ago
The Pope met the families of those held hostage by the Hamas and its affliates during an hour-long meeting at the Vatican on April 8.

Pope Meets Hostage Family

23 minutes ago
The Panama Supreme Court where the trial commenced on Monday, April 8.

Panama Papers Trial

23 minutes ago
Srikanth

Srikanth Bolla Trailer

24 minutes ago
Cambodia is investigating YouTubers' abuse of monkeys at the Angkor UNESCO site

Abuse of Monkeys

26 minutes ago
Microsoft and OpenAI's $100 billion AI Supercomputer Project

Microsoft's AI expansion

27 minutes ago
WWE exploring collaboration with AEW

WWE to merge with AEW?

29 minutes ago
Christopher Nolan

Nolan On Dark Knight

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Top Dutch Politician Who Opted Out of PM Race Dials Nupur Sharma

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Nehru Allowed His Ideology to Cloud Diplomacy With China: S Jaishankar

    India News8 hours ago

  3. When Jaya Called Big B The 'Biggest Baby' In The Family

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  4. Jaishankar's Biggest Election Interview With Arnab

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  5. Woman Leaves Work Early, Boss Spots Her on TV Watching IPL

    India News9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo