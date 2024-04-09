Advertisement

With ambition as their guiding force and a promise to bring "a big screen entertainer to your homes", the makers of Lootere set out to create "an international story on an Indian budget".

Positioned as the first Indian web series to be shot in Africa, the crime and action drama written by Suparn S Verma and backed by Shaailesh R Singh, explores the story of survival and struggle of a crew of a merchant ship carrying dangerous goods captured by Somalian pirates. It is when the cargo ship is hijacked, tensions flare between the desperate pirates, the captured crew and a powerful Indian businessman with murky ties to the hijacking. As the situation spirals, the show explores the motivations behind the crime, the human cost on all sides and the fight for control in the volatile Somali waters.

Headlined by a stellar cast including Vivek Gomber, Deepak Tijori, Rajat Kapoor, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Amruta Khanvilkar, Lootere is among the handful of Indian titles that explores Somalian piracy through Indian characters. The show focuses on Rajat Kapoor's portrayal of a ship captain grappling with a dark past and also delves into the experiences of the Jadhav family, migrants from Bihar caught in Kenya's ethnic turmoil.

Lootere poster | Image: IMDb

The series has received rave reviews since it premiered on Disney+Hotstar on March 22. But, the critics haven't shied away from pointing out that it instantly reminds of Tom Hanks-led 2013 film Captain Phillips. The 2013 Paul Greengrass directorial is based on a true story of 2009 Maersk Alabama hijacking, an incident where an American merchant mariner is taken hostage by Somali pirates.

The 8-part mini-series Lootere, directed by debutant Jai Mehta, is reportedly inspired by the real-life incident of a 2017 hijacking.

So, were the makers apprehensive about reviews and comparisons with the 2013 film?

"Reviews would not (be a concern) because end of the day we were honest to our storytelling," said writer Suparn Verma told Republic, emphasising their commitment to honesty in storytelling. Backed by Disney+Hotstar, Verma said they refused to compromise on their creative vision, even making bold decisions like having Somalian characters speak in their native language.

The show's director Jai Mehta, however, candidly admitted, "My biggest apprehension was...when the trailer hit, there was a lot of excitement. It was mixed with nerves...it was like stepping into a well-known trap where everyone would start comparing new shows to old movie classics. And unfortunately, it is a cycle our industry has offered perpetuated."

A snap from the film Captain Phillips, which is being compared with Lootere | Image: IMDb

Verma echoed Mehta's sentiments, highlighting critics' tendency to draw comparisons between films that are in the same genre. "Tomorrow if I make a show set in space, they will say it's in the 'Star Wars space'. Just because it is sea, doesn't mean it's that film (Captain Phillips). Our show...the story is about Vivek Gomber, a businessman." Verma added, "When it comes to content in Hindi, whether it's films or series...when we (creators) go out on a limb and make something original, then suddenly there is a noise of trying to... Drag people back saying, oh, this reminds me of that."

Addressing comparisons with Tom Hanks starrer Captain Phillips, Mehta told Republic he views them as a form of flattery. "Comparisons are a form of flattery. If people think what I have made is as good as what Paul Greengrass directed with Tom Hanks, I am honoured." He, however added, "It's not like Tom Hanks and Paul Greengrass have the trademark to Somalian piracy. Anyone can make a story on them. And just because someone else has made a story on Somalian piracy doesn't mean it's necessarily copied."

Acknowledging the challenge the team and Mehta faced of avoiding unfavorable comparisons, producer Shaailesh R Singh said, "It was a challenge for the team and for Jay...because he knew people are going to compare. And today if people are comparing, we will take it as a compliment."

The show is currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar.