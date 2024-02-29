Advertisement

The month of March is set to offer a range of content for cinema lovers. Where there are some exciting direct-to-OTT releases, there are also many highly-anticipated web series which are arriving to offer massive entertainment. Have a look at this list:-

Maamla Legal Hai on Netflix

Releasing on March 1, Maamla Legal Hai follows the ambitious VD Tyagi, president of the Patparganj Bar Association who is aspiring to become India's Attorney General. The show is being led by Ravi Kishan alongside Nidhi Bisht, Naila Grewal, Anjum Batra and Vijay Rajoria.

Sunflower Season 2 on Zee5

Also premiering on March 1, this season delves into the investigation surrounding Mr. Kapoor's demise which involved several residents and visitors. Featuring Sunil Grover and Adah Sharma in lead roles, with Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Mukul Chadda, Shonali Nagrani, Sonal Jha, and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles.

Maharani 3 on Sony LIV

Set in 1990s Bihar, Maharani’s third part draws inspiration from true political events. Huma Qureshi stars in the lead, supported by Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti, and Inaamulhaq. Scheduled for release on March 7.

Showtime on Disney+ Hotstar

Premiering on March 8, Showtime explores the power dynamics within Bollywood, away from its glamorous facade. It features Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah.

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 7 on Netflix

Returning with a new season, Phil Rosenthal explores culinary delights across cities like Mumbai, Dubai, and Kyoto.

The Gentleman on Netflix

Airing on March 7, Guy Ritchie's new series follows Eddie Horniman who is being played by Theo James as he inherits his father's criminal enterprise, facing challenges from the UK underworld.

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin on Apple TV+

Join Dick Turpin on thrilling escapades with his gang of rogues in this fictional period drama which will stream from March 1 on Apple TV+.