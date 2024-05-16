Advertisement

Manoj Bajpayee is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bhaiyaa Jii. The film will mark the actor’s 100th project in the Hindi film industry. Ahead of the film’s release, on May 28, the actor has dwelled upon some tidbits of his much-awaited series The Family Man.

Manoj Bajpayee talks about his character in The Family Man

In a conversation with Free Press Journal, Manoj Bajpayee spoke candidly about his character Srikant in The Family Man. The actor essays the role of an undercover spy who is trying to balance the repsonbilites of family and work, in the series. The third season of the series is highly awaited by fans and is anticipated to release soon.

Official poster of The Family Man | Image: IMDb

In the conversation, Manoj spoke about the foul language his character uses in the show. He said, “When the intention of an actor or the maker is to entertain in a right way through cuss words, then it reaches to the audience and if it's vice versa then it is merely vulgar. Those words are a part of Srikant’s personality. However, I am bind by the contract so I won’t be able to spill more beans on the third season.”

Advertisement

Manoj Bajpayee teases grander scale of The Family Man

Official poster of The Family Man | Image: IMDb

Recently, in a conversation with Pinkvilla, Manoj revealed he is currently shooting for Season 3 of The Family Man and expects to wrap the filming by November this year. The actor said, “I am enjoying a lot. The shooting is going on. We have wrapped up a schedule. I slept at 1:30 AM last night. Phir wapas main shoot shuru karunga is month ke end me, Bhaiyya Ji ke release ke baad. To ye chalta rahega, November end tak humara schedule hai. Baaki tracks hai unki bhi shooting chal rahi hai. So this is going to be far bigger and better than the previous 2.” The first and second seasons of The Family Man were released in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

Advertisement