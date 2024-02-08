Advertisement

Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee is eagerly waiting for the debut of his upcoming streaming series Killer Soup. The series also stars Konkana sensharma and is directed by Abhishek Chaubey. Bajpayee in a recent interview expressed his admiration and declared Chaubey as one of the finest directors he's ever worked with.

Manoj Bajpayee heaps praise on Abhishek Choubey

The Family Man actor commended Chaubey's simplistic and straightforward approach, making collaboration effortless. Highlighting the unique bond with the director, Bajpayee told IANS, "He doesn't just direct; he guides and nurtures. Abhishek has instilled hope and encouragement in me as an actor."

Manoj Bajpayee | Image: ANI

Konkona Sensharma who is a long-time acquaintance of Chaubey since their collaboration on Omkara also lauded his patience and vision. She shared, “I have always been very inspired by his work and wanted to work with him. He has a calm, composed demeanour with an astuteness, which usually is a rare sight since set environments are usually very stressful, especially for the directors shuffling between tasks.”

Advertisement

Director Abhishek Chaubey reflects on working in Killer Soup

Abhishek shared how it provided him with an opportunity to immerse himself in a new culture. He acknowledged the advantage of having the producer, Honey Trehan, also serve as the casting director. Trehan and his team's relentless efforts brought together a stellar cast that contributed to the creation of a unique world.

Advertisement

Killer Soup | Image: IMDb

Chaubey further shared, “This show was a great opportunity for me to go into another culture, experience it very intimately as a director while interacting with so many different talents. All the actors and crew really wanted to do a great job and that helped me immensely as a director.”

Killer Soup revolves around an aspiring home chef plotting to replace her husband with her lover and will start to stream on Netflix on January 11, 2024.

Advertisement

With inputs from IANS.