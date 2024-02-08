English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 23:59 IST

Manoj Bajpayee heaps praise on Killer Soup director Abhishek Chaubey: He doesn't just direct...

Manoj Bajpayee in a recent interview heaped praise on director Abhishek Chaubey who has helmed his OTT debut project - Killer Soup.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Manoj Bajpayee
Manoj Bajpayee | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Acclaimed actor Manoj Bajpayee is eagerly waiting for the debut of his upcoming streaming series Killer Soup. The series also stars Konkana sensharma and is directed by Abhishek Chaubey. Bajpayee in a recent interview expressed his admiration and declared Chaubey as one of the finest directors he's ever worked with.

Manoj Bajpayee heaps praise on Abhishek Choubey

The Family Man actor commended Chaubey's simplistic and straightforward approach, making collaboration effortless. Highlighting the unique bond with the director, Bajpayee told IANS, "He doesn't just direct; he guides and nurtures. Abhishek has instilled hope and encouragement in me as an actor."

Manoj Bajpayee | Image: ANI

Konkona Sensharma who is a long-time acquaintance of Chaubey since their collaboration on Omkara also lauded his patience and vision. She shared, “I have always been very inspired by his work and wanted to work with him. He has a calm, composed demeanour with an astuteness, which usually is a rare sight since set environments are usually very stressful, especially for the directors shuffling between tasks.”

Advertisement

Director Abhishek Chaubey reflects on working in Killer Soup

Abhishek shared how it provided him with an opportunity to immerse himself in a new culture. He acknowledged the advantage of having the producer, Honey Trehan, also serve as the casting director. Trehan and his team's relentless efforts brought together a stellar cast that contributed to the creation of a unique world.

Advertisement
Killer Soup | Image: IMDb

Chaubey further shared, “This show was a great opportunity for me to go into another culture, experience it very intimately as a director while interacting with so many different talents. All the actors and crew really wanted to do a great job and that helped me immensely as a director.”

Killer Soup revolves around an aspiring home chef plotting to replace her husband with her lover and will start to stream on Netflix on January 11, 2024.

Advertisement

With inputs from IANS.

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 23:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos5 hours ago

  3. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago

  5. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement