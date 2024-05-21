Advertisement

Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi’s Farzi earned rave reviews from the audience. However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was when Michael (played by Vijay) called Srikanth (played by Manoj Bajpayee in The Family Man) for help. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for the crossover between Farzi and i Now, adding to the buzz, Manoj Bajpayee has reacted to the possibility.

Manoj Bajpayee on The Family Man 3 and Farzi 2 crossover

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Manoj Bajpayee was asked about the much-awaited crossover. The actor humorously responded, "The American contract is so strict, if I say something, then I will have to pay back some amount which I am not getting as well. That's why I can't say anything." However, he assured the fans that the upcoming season is going to be fun.

(A poster of the Family Man | Image: Wikipedia)

Manoj Bajpayee on The Family Man 3 shoot

In the same segment, the actor was asked about his experience shooting for Srikanth Tiwari in The Family Man 3. He said that he enjoyed it a lot. The shooting is still underway and recently wrapped up a schedule. The actor will be reprising his iconic character, who is a middle class working in an intelligence bureau. The third season preview at the end of season two seems to indicate a link between the COVID-19 pandemic: China attacks the Northeastern states of India and they use COVID-19 as a distraction for the attack.

Apart from Manoj, the third season will bring back many of the original cast members, including Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), amongst others. The makers are yet to announce the release date of the series.

