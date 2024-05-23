Advertisement

Marvel Studios is developing a new series centered around the superhero Vision, with Terry Matalas, known for his work on Star Trek: Picard, as the showrunner. The studio has also opened a writers' room for the series, according to Variety. Paul Bettany will reprise his role as Vision, the synthezoid introduced in Avengers: Age of Ultron and featured in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and the Disney+ series WandaVision.

What will be the plot of the new Vision series?

The new show will pick up after the events of WandaVision, where Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) created an alternate reality in Westview, reviving Vision. The character had been killed by Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.

WandaVision series poster | Image: IMDb

In WandaVision's finale, Vision confronts White Vision, created from his original body. After unlocking his memories through a philosophical exchange, Vision departs to ponder his existence. The upcoming series, set to premiere in 2026, will likely explore Vision's quest to regain his memory and humanity.

Previously, Jac Schaeffer, the creator of WandaVision, was developing a Vision series but shifted focus to the spinoff Agatha All Along, starring Kathryn Hahn, which premieres in September.

Advertisement

A still from Vision series | Image: X

More about the new Vision series?

This new Vision series marks Marvel's first live-action series pickup in nearly two years, reflecting a strategic shift in the company's television production for Disney+. Marvel is now adopting a more traditional approach with longer development periods and hiring writer-producers like Matalas to serve as showrunners. The Vision series has reportedly been in development since 2022.

While specific plot details remain under wraps, there is speculation about a possible appearance by Wanda Maximoff, given her strong connection with Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, this has not been officially confirmed.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)