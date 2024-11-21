sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ukraine-Russia Conflict | India-Canada Row | Donald Trump | Exit Poll Results 2024 | AR Rahman | Middle East Tensions |

Published 12:27 IST, November 21st 2024

Mismatched Season 3: Rohit Saraf, Prajakta Koli Starrer To Release In December On THIS Date | WATCH

Mismatched Season 3 Release Date: Fans of Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf's romantic web series can finally mark their calendars as the duo has announced the date via adorable video.

Reported by: Asian News International
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mismatched season 3 release date.
Mismatched season 3 release date. | Image: Instagram
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

12:27 IST, November 21st 2024